Fortnite x South Park Confirmed

Epic Games has officially confirmed a blockbuster South Park crossover for Fortnite, teased via an X post featuring Butters as his supervillain alter ego, Professor Chaos, with “Chaos, loading… 1.9.26.”

Dropping this Friday, January 9, the collab packs iconic characters as mech skins, a rift anomaly nodding to Kenny’s deaths, and a revolutionary Stick of Truth mythic that lets players manipulate the storm itself potentially rewriting late game circles.

Skins & Characters

Expect the main quartet reimagined for Fortnite’s scale:

Professor Chaos: Teased headline skin with chaotic flair.

Cartman, Kyle, Stan, Kenny: All as mech piloting skins, echoing Rick and Morty’s pint sized heroes to match adult proportions

Game Changing Items & Features

Stick of Truth Mythic: Alters the storm circle, details fuzzy, but leaks hint at massive endgame impact.

Respawn Token/Medallion: Revive after death, tied to Kenny boss fights.

Rift Anomaly: “Everyone Kills Kenny”: Island wide event where all players target Kenny.

At Least One Boss: Likely Kenny dropping respawn loot.

Unknown Consumable: Mystery item incoming.

Mini-Pass: Free rewards track with levels, custom Battle Bus skin.

Early this month we coverered the leak posted by HYPEX that multiple South Park skins would arrive as mechs, similar to Morty’s from Rick and Morty to upscale pint sized stars like Cartman, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny.