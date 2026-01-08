MacBooks and iMacs were mainly just productivity devices not so long ago, but the latest models are capable of playing AAA games. Since Apple introduced the M-series chips, true gaming is now a possibility on Mac.

The M5 MacBook Pro is arguably the best Mac for gaming right now, though the imminent M6 model will no doubt dethrone it from its crown. What graphically demanding games can the M5 Pro handle, and can it compete with high-end Windows laptops?

AAA Games on the Go

With devices like the Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck OLED on the market, AAA gaming on the go is rife. However, while those machines are mainly for gaming, the M5 MacBook Pro is a productivity powerhouse that can also play the most demanding of titles.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro does it all. It’s a faultless machine for work and entertainment and is now a top-notch device for gaming. It may not be able to handle the biggest games at the highest resolutions and frame rates, but the M5 Pro goes pretty close.

The library of games available on Mac remains minimal compared to Windows, but Apple is certainly catching up. The latest Resident Evil games, including the critically acclaimed RE4 Remake, are tremendously optimised for the MacBook Pro.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition was the Mac Game of the Year in 2025. CD Projekt Red’s ambitious action role-playing title may have come out in 2020, but it remains one of the best games for modern hardware. Cyberpunk 2077 is compatible with all M-series Macs, though the best performance is saved for the M5 MacBook Pro.

Cyberpunk 2077 was also recently released on the Nintendo Switch 2 and has been playable on the go for many years, but there’s something special about booting up a big-budget game like Cyberpunk natively on a Mac device.

Many top titles have controller support, making the Mac feel like a home console. You can now play the likes of Control Ultimate Edition, RoboCop: Rogue City, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Stray on Mac with a host of compatible gamepads.

The Backbone Pro offers a console-like experience for mobile and PC gamers. The pro model of Backbone’s lineup works perfectly with the latest iPhones and Macs, making it the ultimate controller for versatility.

M5 MacBook Pro vs High-End Laptops

In terms of gaming prowess, the MacBook Pro line has come a long way recently. However, although the latest Pro models are capable of top-tier gaming, they still have limited hardware and software capabilities.

We have seen a huge leap forward in Mac gaming, with big-hitting titles from the biggest gaming developers coming natively to Mac. Still, only a handful of games on the Steam store are compatible compared to approximately 95% of Windows Steam games.

The M5 MacBook Pro’s M5 chip offers excellent power, but a dedicated laptop with a high-end NVIDIA or AMD graphics card is still lightyears ahead. Windows laptops also offer far more customisation possibilities.

The MacBooks are still outstanding for efficiency and battery. With chips optimised by Apple, all compatible games should work with few issues. For plug-and-play PC gaming, the M5 MacBook Pro is a great choice.

Other Mac Options for Gaming

The latest Pro model, specifically the 16-inch M5 version, is our pick of the bunch when it comes to gaming. It has immense power, a stunning screen, solid battery life, and is compact enough for gaming on the go.

If $2000 is over your budget, many other MacBook and iMac options are available. All M-series chip models can handle the latest games, but we recommend looking at M3 and upwards.

For those who like to game at a desk, the iMacs make a solid gaming device. The latest iMac houses the powerful M4 chip, with the more expensive model having a 10-core CPU and 16GB of unified memory. Even the older M1 iMacs are decent for gaming, and excellent deals can be had on used models.

Apple may be way behind Sony and Microsoft when it comes to high-end gaming, but the tech giant has significantly upped its interest in gaming over the past few years. Since the iPhone 15 Pro Max was released, several AAA games have come to Apple mobile, including Resident Evil 4 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

With more Apple users jumping on the bandwagon, the gaming future for iPhone, Mac, and Vision Pro looks bright. It will be fascinating to see what other big-hitting titles will come to Apple devices in the future.