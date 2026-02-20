It has been forty years since the world first heard those iconic opening notes and stepped into the shoes of a small boy in a green tunic.

Since its debut on the Famicom Disk System in Japan on February 21, 1986, The Legend of Zelda has grown from a top-down experimental adventure into a global cultural phenomenon.

Today, as the franchise officially hits its 40-year milestone, the gaming community is looking back at the legacy of Hyrule and looking forward to what the future holds for Link and Princess Zelda.

Whether you’re a veteran of the NES original or you started your journey in the “Open Air” world of Breath of the Wild, there is no denying that Zelda is the gold standard for action-adventure gaming.

Nintendo’s 40th Anniversary Updates: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom

While fans are eagerly awaiting a dedicated “Zelda Direct,” Nintendo has already begun the festivities with a series of technical updates for its most recent masterpieces.

This week, Nintendo released Version 1.9.0 for Breath of the Wild and Version 1.4.3 for Tears of the Kingdom.

The most significant change is the addition of Thai language support for Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch 2, alongside several “quality of life” fixes that improve performance on the new hardware.

For long-time players, a notable fix in Tears of the Kingdom finally addresses a bug involving the Black Hinox in Hyrule Castle, allowing players to properly claim their Hinox Monster Medal.

These updates serve as a reminder that even years after release, Nintendo is still polishing these pillars of the franchise.

New Zelda Collectibles and 40th Anniversary Merchandise

No Nintendo anniversary is complete without high-end collectibles.

First 4 Figures has officially joined the celebration by unveiling a brand-new, exclusive edition Link statue based on his appearance in Tears of the Kingdom.

The 9-inch painted PVC statue features intricate detail and integrated LED lighting, with pre-orders set to open on February 26.

Beyond statues, the 40th anniversary has sparked a wave of nostalgia-fueled merch. From LEGO Zelda sets featuring the Great Deku Tree to premium Master Sword replicas, fans are currently spoilt for choice.

Even the musical legacy is being honored; STL Ocarina has launched a series of commemorative instruments, noting how the franchise has inspired generations of gamers to pick up real-world musical instruments to recreate the melodies of Koji Kondo.

The Future of Hyrule: Movie News and Switch 2 Rumors

As we look toward the 40th year, the “Zelda” brand is expanding beyond just consoles.

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie, directed by Wes Ball and starring Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link, is currently in production with a target release date of May 2027.

However, the biggest question on every fan’s mind remains: What is the next game?

With the Switch 2 now officially on the market, rumors of a Wind Waker HD port or an Ocarina of Time remake are at an all-time high.

While Nintendo has been characteristically quiet about a “Zelda 40” collection, history suggests that the company likes to wait until the summer months to announce its major anniversary projects.

For now, the 40th anniversary is a time to celebrate the games that defined our childhoods. Happy 40th Birthday, Link! It’s still dangerous to go alone – thanks for being our companion for four decades.