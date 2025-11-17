The Legend of Zelda live-action movie is ramping forward with production after Nintendo revealed three brand-new official photos. Fans of the iconic series are fascinated to see how the franchise will fare on the big screen.

The images have come days after reports that filming had gotten underway in New Zealand, but Nintendo is not giving much away. From the cast to the release date, here’s everything we know about The Legend of Zelda live-action movie.

The Legend of Zelda Movie

Rumours and even official confirmation are great and all, but after seeing images from the set, excitement for the long-awaited film is tangible. Nintendo has just released three official photos from the filming in New Zealand, featuring none other than Zelda and Link.

The photos were revealed on the official Nintendo Today app. The short video shows images of Zelda and Link together on screen, followed by the official release date at the end. The Legend of Zelda movie, directed by Wes Ball, is scheduled to be released in cinemas in May 2027.

Who is Playing Link in the Zelda Movie?

English actress Bo Bragason will play the role of Zelda. Going by the first official images, she looks like the perfect person to play Princess Zelda. Bragason played Clara Radley in the 2024 British comedy horror, The Radleys, and has had major roles in TV shows Renegade Nell, The Jetty, and King & Conqueror.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, also British, will be Link in The Legend of Zelda movie. The actor, who turned 17 in September, has been in The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Sandman, and Son of a Critch. In film, Ainsworth has featured in Pinocchio, All Fun and Games, and Everything’s Going to be Great.

A Familiar Zelda Story

The plot will centre around a young Link protecting the Hyrule kingdom from the warlord Ganon. In his attempts to stop Ganon, Link will go on an epic journey, facing various monsters along the way. In typical The Legend of Zelda style, Link will explore dungeons, solve puzzles, and find sacred artefacts.

Although the whole plot is still under wraps, it could take us down the familiar path of recent Zelda video games. Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games of all time, and the movie could follow the story, while Ocarina of Time has also been mentioned.

Could We See More Zelda on the Big Screen?

The Legend of Zelda is reportedly going to be the first part of a live-action trilogy. Blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, which inspired the original games, were trilogies, and Zelda is set to follow suit.

Nintendo and Sony Pictures are rumoured to be planning a trilogy for the series, with actors reportedly signing up for three films. The production time for all three movies is six years, so we could be getting Zelda releases every three years or so.

More Nintendo Movies Incoming

After the success of The Super Mario Bros. movie, which was released in 2023, Nintendo is ready to push on with more movie projects. The film was a monumental triumph for Nintendo, grossing over $1.36 billion worldwide.

The next film set in the Super Mario Bros. universe was just announced, with The Super Mario Galaxy movie set to hit screens in 2026. Nintendo has announced plans to consistently release major movies going forward.

Could this news pave the way for even more Nintendo characters and games to be adapted into films? It would be thrilling to see a Metroid movie, while Donkey Kong and Animal Crossing have the potential to be big cinema hits for Nintendo.