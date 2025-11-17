Kirby Air Riders, Nintendo’s next big console exclusive, is just around the corner. This Kirby spin-off title is a sequel to Kirby Air Ride, which was released way back in 2003.

Excitement is building for the fast-paced vehicle action game, but when can you get your hands on Kirby Air Riders? Here’s what to expect from the next title in the Kirby universe, including release times and platforms.

What to Expect from Kirby Air Riders

First Game in the Series in Two Decades

Kirby Air Riders is a sequel to the 2003 Nintendo GameCube game, Kirby Air Ride. The original game had mixed reviews on release but has gained quite a cult following over the past two decades.

Kirby Air Riders’ development began in 2021, with production starting the following year. Masahiro Sakurai, who directed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, is making his first Kirby game since Air Ride and his first non-Super Smash title since 2012’s Kid Icarus: Uprising for the Nintendo 3DS.

The game will focus on fast-paced racing, with vehicles falling from the sky onto Planet Popstar. Expect the usual Nintendo charm and craziness along the way.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Is Kirby Air Riders a Switch 2 Exclusive?

Despite becoming the fastest-selling console of all time, the Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t had many exclusives yet. In terms of big hitters, Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are the standouts.

Fortunately for Switch 2 players, Kirby Air Riders is the next blockbuster exclusive for the platform. Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch owners, the game will only be available on Nintendo’s new hardware.

Unlike the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond which will be available on both Switc consoles, Kirby Air Riders will not be backwards compatible with the original Switch. Nintendo wants to solely focus on the Switch 2’s more powerful hardware to make the best possible version of the game.

Kirby Air Riders Release Times

Fans of the series won’t have to wait long to get their hands on Kirby Air Riders. The title will land on November 20th, with releases varying in different time zones and regions. In North America, the title will be available at midnight EST, 11pm CST, and 9pm PST on the 19th.

Players in Europe will have to wait until midnight on November 20th to get stuck into the game, with a 12am release across the continent. Kirby Air Riders will have a midnight release time for those Down Under, too. Physical copies will be stocked worldwide, with a $69.99 price in the States.

Possible DLC and The Franchise’s Future

Gamers are already speculating about potential DLC, but Masahiro Sakurai has already dashed hopes. Sadly, the director has said there will be no DLC after the game’s release, so what you see is what you get.

Also, Kirby Air Riders could be the last game in the series, certainly for the foreseeable future. There are no plans for a sequel right now, though that could depend on how well the game does in terms of sales and popularity.

Questions have also arisen about a potential remake of the original game. Modern graphics and upgraded gameplay would enhance the 2003 game tenfold, but Nintendo are unlikely to remake or remaster Kirby Air Ride anytime soon.