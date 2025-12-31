After High on Life’s commercial success, Squanch Games is back with a sequel. High on Life 2, which is set to come out in 2026, will be the next game in the franchise.

With a story shift and new antagonist, the action-adventure first-person shooter promises to build on the original. Will High on Life 2 be a worthy sequel to the 2022 hit?

What’s New with High on Life 2?

High on Life is a big hit for Xbox and Steam, reaching over 7 million players. The game’s popularity was boosted by a day one Xbox Game Pass release, and it was a top-selling game on Steam a week before Christmas in 2022.

High on Life is a solid game but far from perfect. The combat is mediocre, the humour isn’t for everyone, and the game is on the short side. Still, the story is entertaining, the world feels alive, and the superb voice acting makes High on Life stand out from the crowd.

Building on the original game will be a tough task for Squanch Games, as many sequels have fallen short over the years. Nevertheless, the developer is keeping things fresh with a new story, antagonist, and gameplay elements.

From a lovable hero to an arrogant bounty hunter, High on Life 2 will shift the story. You will be on the wrong side of the law after a high bounty is placed on your sister. This time, you will go up against Rhea Pharmaceuticals instead of the G3 cartel.

With the cartel defeated, your sister Lizzy is targeted by a mysterious figure. Although your character comes across as a bit of a jerk, he will do everything in his power to protect his sister from all kinds of threats.

The new skateboard traversal mechanic could be a standout feature in High on Life 2. Expect an arsenal of weapons, including more talking guns, and new alien worlds to explore.

Will High on Life 2 Be an Xbox Exclusive?

High on Life arrived in 2022 as an Xbox exclusive and a PC launch title, though it came to other platforms down the line. The original game has since been released on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

High on Life 2 will not be an Xbox exclusive, but Xbox Game Pass owners can enjoy the game on launch. The action-adventure FPS will be available on the Xbox Series X/S and PC on day one.

Xbox exclusive titles like Flight Simulator and Gears of War have come to PlayStation, while Halo will join PS5 and end 25 years of Xbox exclusivity. High on Life 2 will release simultaneously across Xbox and PlayStation.

The developer was initially aiming for a late 2025 release, but the launch was pushed back slightly. High on Life 2 will now come out on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on February 13th. You can pre-order the game across various gaming stores right now.