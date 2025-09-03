News > News > Slots News

Hacksaw Gaming Release New Slot Content For UK Market With William Hill

3 Sep 2025 8:40
Jim Munro
Hacksaw Gaming

Hacksaw Gaming has strengthened its partnership with William Hill by making more of its portfolio of casino games available to the UK market, via Light & Wonder.

The Maltese-headquartered gaming firm build online slots, scratchcards and instant win games for some of the largest brands in the iGaming industry.

Among the high-profile names Hacksaw Gaming has brokered deals with are the likes of BetMGM Casino, bet365, Flutter, Entain and William Hill.

Long-standing Partnership With William Hill

It’s collaboration with UK online casino game and sports betting giant William Hill began in February 2023, with an initial release of games such as Wanted Dead or a Wild and other Dare2Win and scratchcard titles.

That deal has been expanded with the release of more slots on the William Hill platform.

UK users will now have access to a full range of Hacksaw Gaming’s innovative and diverse content, including Le Pharaoh, Pray for Three, Rad Maxx, Le Bandit, Spinman, Le King, Danny Dollar, and Marlin Masters.

Hacksaw's Le Pharaoh
Le Pharaoh

Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, heralded the move.

“Expanding our presence with a household name like William Hill is a proud moment for us,” he said.

“Their heritage and reputation for excellence perfectly complements our vision of delivering bold, innovative content to players worldwide.”

Keiron Downs, Head of Content Operations at William Hill, added: “We’re excited to revitalise our content offering with the addition of premium slot games from Hacksaw Gaming, renowned for their outstanding production quality and entertainment value.”

Hacksaw's Marlin Masters
Marlin Masters

Succesful Launch With BetMGM In Pennsylvania

Hacksaw Gaming was awarded an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License in Pennsylvania at the back end of 2024 and just last week its plans came to fruition with the release of its games on BetMGM Casino.

Slots fans in Pennsylvania now have access to titles such as Gladiator Legends, Wanted Dead or a Wild, Le Bandit, and Chaos Crew 2 which are all now live in the state.

Hacksaw first teamed up with BetMGM in 2023 with the release of games in Ontario.

The award-winning US online casino is home to over 5,400 titles across North America and is  one of the largest state-by-state exclusive progressive jackpot networks. 

It also produced an industry leading program, GameSense, to help its users to play responsibly.

Hacksaw's Rad Maxx
Rad Maxx

BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Oliver Bartlett, Vice President of Gaming Product & Content at BetMGM said: “Hacksaw Gaming’s slot titles will further enrich our robust portfolio of games in Pennsylvania.

“BetMGM is proud to partner with premium suppliers like Hacksaw Gaming.”

Cordes added: “We’re delighted to celebrate another launch with our partner, BetMGM, and are eagerly anticipating the next exciting step in this journey together.”

Jim Munro

Jim Munro has been a national newspaper journalist for over 30 years and has his own YouTube gaming channel, BadLadDad, with 30K followers. He has worked for many years at The Sunday Times and The Sun and latterly on the launch of Virgin Bet with Gamesys and as head of editorial at LiveScore Group.

