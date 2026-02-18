After the emotional and narratively dense conclusion of God of War Ragnarök and its subsequent Valhalla DLC, fans have been left wondering where Santa Monica Studio will take the “Ghost of Sparta” next.

While many expected a jump to Egyptian or Japanese mythology, the latest rumors suggest that Kratos might not be done with his homeland just yet.

Renowned industry insider Tom Henderson has sparked intense speculation following a recent stream, suggesting that the next mainline God of War title could feature a return to Greek mythology and a brand-new signature weapon for Kratos: a scythe.

The Scythe: A New Tool for the God of Hope?

One of the most exciting aspects of the leak is the mention of a scythe.

Since the 2018 soft reboot, Kratos has expanded his arsenal beyond the iconic Blades of Chaos to include the Leviathan Axe and the Draupnir Spear.

A scythe would represent a fascinating shift in combat style, potentially offering wider sweeps and soul-harvesting mechanics.

Within the community, some fans are speculating whether this “scythe” might actually be a khopesh (an Egyptian sickle-sword), which has been rumored in previous leaks.

However, if the weapon is indeed a traditional scythe, it could signal a darker turn for the franchise or a connection to the concept of “Death” itself – a role Kratos has danced around for decades.

Why Kratos Might Return to Greek Mythology

The idea of returning to Greece is perhaps the most polarizing part of Henderson’s report.

Kratos spent six games dismantling the Greek pantheon, leaving the land in literal and metaphorical ruins.

However, narratively, a return could make sense following the events of Valhalla.

Now that Kratos has accepted his past and transitioned from a God of War to a God of Hope, returning to the Mediterranean could be a “full circle” moment.

Instead of destroying the world, the gameplay loop could involve rebuilding it, potentially coming into conflict with the few remaining Greek deities (such as Artemis, Apollo, or Dionysus) or even facing the “Roman” incarnations of his former enemies.

Multi-Mythology: The Future of God of War?

While the leak highlights Greece, many fans believe the next game won’t be limited to a single region. Much like the Nine Realms in the Norse saga, the next God of War could utilize “world-hopping” mechanics.

Current theories suggest Kratos may act as a peacekeeper across various pantheons, traveling between Greece, Egypt, and perhaps even Celtic lands (leveraging Mimir’s backstory).

If multiple pantheons view Kratos as a threat due to his history of deicide, we could see a “Pantheon vs. Kratos” scenario where he must navigate several mythological landscapes to prevent a global divine war.

When Will the Next God of War Be Announced?

It is important to remember that these are currently rumors and leaks.

While Tom Henderson has a high reliability rating, Santa Monica Studio is known for its long development cycles and secrecy.

With the Norse saga officially closed, the studio is likely in the early-to-mid stages of production for the next major entry.

For now, fans can look forward to the rumored God of War Greek Trilogy remasters, which might serve as the perfect primer for a return to Kratos’ roots in the next mainline game.