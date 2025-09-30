Ghost of Yotei Release Time Officially Announced

The Ghost of Yotei release time has been officially confirmed by Sony.

The PlayStation 5 exclusive, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, will officially launch at on October 2, although for players in some time zones, including the US pacific coast, the game will actually launch on October 1.

For the rest of the world, the launch will take place at 12am on October 2.

Ghost of Yotei release times:

PDT (Pacific Time): 9pm

MT (Mountain Time): 10pm

CT (Central Time): 11pm

EDT (Eastern Time): 12am

International (local time): 12am

Ghost of Yotei Legends Mode Release Date Still Unknown

There’s still no firm date on the release of the game’s Legends Mode, a co-op multiplayer adventure featuring two story missions and four four-player survival games. While we’re still waiting for a schedule, the good news is that Sony have confirmed that the update will be released as free DLC.

There’s still also no word on when or if Ghost of Yotei will come to PC, although while Ghost of Tsushima did eventually make its way onto the platform, the game’s status as a PlayStation exclusive means that if it does happen, it’ll likely be several years of waiting.

Ghost of Yotei’s download size comes in at 85.1 GB. Unfortunately, there won’t be any preloading available.