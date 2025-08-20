Of the various games that Sony is confirmed and rumoured to have in the pipeline, Ghost of Yotei — the followup to their 2020 open world samurai adventure — is the most immediate.

With less than two months to go until its release, many details have now been revealed about what players can expect from its vibrant and dangerous world.

While much of the pre-release material has focused on that aspect of the game, Ghost of Yotei’s appearance at Gamescom was focused instead on the return of a feature from Ghost of Tsushima – the multiplayer Legends mode. While it won’t launch with the game, it will be included as free post-launch DLC.

What is the Legends mode?

Legends is a multiplayer, cooperative mode that leans into the supernatural setting of Japanese myth and folklore rather than the grounded world of the main story.

In Ghost of Yotei, this is apparently divided into two-player story missions and four-player survival matches in which players try to defeat powerful demons – supernatural versions of the Yotei Six who feature prominently in the main story.

Ghost of Yotei Release Date?

Ghost of Yotei launches on October 2nd for the PlayStation 5, and the multiplayer Legends DLC is coming sometime in 2026.

This is a release pattern that has been utilised in the past by games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 – where the main, single-player game is released for players to enjoy for a while before the multiplayer mode is dropped alongside it to maintain interest into the future.

However, it’s unclear whether Legends will continue to receive updates beyond its initial release as with those examples.

Will it Differ to Ghost of Tshushima’s Legends mode?

With details of Ghost of Yotei’s Legends mode being sparse at the moment, audiences might look backwards to see how Ghost of Tsushima handled this same thing.

It’s likely that the tone and general style will be maintained, with a storytelling structure being implemented to provide atmosphere and texture to the multiplayer mode – clearly differentiating it from the single-player campaign.

The loot focus is something that can add a lot of replayability to this mode, allowing players who enjoy the general rhythm of play of the game to get more out of it once they’ve finished the main story.