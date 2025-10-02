Ghost of Yotei is on everyone’s lips ahead of its release, and that expands beyond the actual reveal as of late. From its initial reveal to now, Sucker Punch knew the game was going to be the talk of the town in some way or another, and now the game’s cultural footprint is spreading even further with the reveal of the official Ghost of Yotei merchandise.



For longtime fans of Ghost of Tsushima, this is yet another way of staying connected to their favorite franchise beyond just playing the game. For PlayStation, it’s a very clear signal that exclusive titles are still relevant and that Ghost of Yotei stands for that as a brand with legs, strong enough to live outside the game and yes, maybe even into your wardrobe, desk, or collectibles shelf.

Ghost of Yotei Merchandise

As expected, the new Ghost of Yotei line of merchandise doesn’t just cover T-shirts, but premium apparel as well as cool collectibles and accessories to match.



There is also a set of enamel pins, a branded sake cup (that one was genuinely cool), and even a limited-edition figurine of Atsu, the game’s protagonist. This time around, we were impressed with the designs, which seem to pull directly from the game’s themes, rather than just slapping a few logos onto fabric.

Here’s a few of the highlights from PlayStation Blog‘s reveal:

$29.99 USD | Available October 3 at 3pm EST from Youtooz

Onryō Hoodie | RRP £59.99 / $82

“The Hunters” Long Sleeve Shirt | $45 USD – Available for pre-order October 16

Ghost of Yōtei – 1/4 Scale statue of Atsu (WiP)

Why Betting On Ghost Of Yotei Is A Good Move By PlayStation

The reality is, Sony doesn’t roll out this kind of huge merchandising push for every release, so Ghost of Yotei is a bigger thing than most game releases. The fact that the game – or rather Sucker Punch itself – was under scrutiny recently in regards to some insensitive remarks made by some developers doesn’t seem to slow them down much, which is good to see.

Its marketability is clear to see, having already partnered with Japanese brand Sapporo for a limited edition Ghost of Yotei beer lineup.

For PlayStation, however, this is more about solidifying Ghost of Yotei, or rather the Ghost series at this point, as one of the new flagship IPs. If the game continues its momentum, don’t be surprised if we see it get the same treatment as Horizon or The Last of Us, with comics, spin-offs, and maybe even adaptations. For now, fans get the chance to show their love more tangibly – and that’s something Sony knows will sell.