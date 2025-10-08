Vast open world games make it all the more satisfying when unearthing a hidden easter eggs or secret in a corner of the map. It’s become something of a staple of PlayStation Studio games to feature references to other franchises.

Ghost of Tsushima, Yotei’s predecessor, featured nods to the likes of God of War and Bloodborne, Horizon Forbidden West included totems referencing famous characters and Astro Bot practically built itself off of franchise inclusions.

It should come as no surprise then, that Ghost of Yotei Easter eggs are slow being found in the first few weeks of release.

Ghost of Yotei Easter Eggs and Secrets

Ghost of Yotei Sucker Punch Easter Egg

Before the Ghost series of samurai games, developers Sucker Punch were known for other franchises that now fly somewhat under the radar, such as the Sly Cooper stealth series and the open-world superhero InFamous series.

For Sly Cooper, two primary references have been found in the game so far – one is a cosmetic mask that references the primary character (gained through the Shiro the Swindler bounty quest) and the second is a mural depicting Sir Raleigh the Frog, a boss from the series (found in the Faithful Leap Shrine in Hidaka Grove).

Sly Thief Mask

Sir Raleigh Mural

When it comes to InFamous, there are two such murals.

One depicting Cole McGrath fighting the Beast as seen in InFamous 2 (found in the Amber Respite Shrine at Yubari Lake) and one showing InFamous Second Son’s protagonist Delsin Rowe (inside Master Enomoto’s Home at Owl Mountain).

There is also one of the weapon kits found at the Pillars of the Fallen all over the map (this one found at Ohara Beach), which provides occasional lightning strikes in reference to Cole McGrath.

Cole McGrath Weapons Kit

Other PlayStation franchises

Outside of Sucker Punch’s own series, there have also been references to other series – with the primary discovery so far relating to a mask which references the villain of Death Stranding, Higgs. This mask (the Golden Mask) can be obtained by completing all shrine climbs in the game.

It perhaps makes sense that this would be the other franchise to receive this kind of attention given the critical acclaim that Death Stranding 2 received, but there’s always the chance that nods to other series might be uncovered.

In-Universe references

Some players will prefer easter eggs which maintain the immersion of the setting – rather than those which draw attention to the wider PlayStation lineup.

Fortunately, Ghost of Yotei has these as well. One etails the later life of Ghost of Tsushima protagonist, Jin Sakai. During the quest “The Storm Blade” players find themselves in Jin’s house, providing insight into how he travelled to Ezo and giving players access to some of his equipment.

Players are speculating that this could lead to a prequel DLC set in the area – after next year’s free-to-play four-player Legends DLC, that is.