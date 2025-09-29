Gaming Corps Reveals Third Major September Expansion Deal

Gaming Corps has tied up its third major partnership this month by agreeing a deal with the Stadtcasino Baden Group, a leading player in Switzerland’s regulated gaming market.

This new alliance will see some of the Sweden-based developer’s most popular titles launched on Jackpots.ch, the online casino brand of Grand Casino Baden.

Gaming Corps is perhaps best known for its high-profile collaboration with rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg that resulted in the launch of Snoops High Rollers last year.

Among the games being made available are Gates of Hellfire, a grid-based slot where players hope to call on a range of powerful weapons to battle a rolling flood of demons.

There is also Wet and Wild Beavers, an adventure slot featuring Red Rocket, Old Blue and Yella Fella and Expanding Joker, an homage to retro machines with traditional low-paying fruits of cherries, lemons and watermelons while better rewards can be landed with bars, dice and 777s.

Gaming Corps’ Global Expansion

It is the latest market expansion partnership secured by Gaming Corps, a publicly listed game studio, which announced a global integration deal with Light & Wonder at the start of September,

Through that collaboration, the studio’s full portfolio of online casino games was made available to 38 regulated markets worldwide through the globally powerful aggregator.

Wet And Wild Beavers by Gaming Corps

Just last week Gaming Corps expanded its slot games reach further in a content deal with Winbet, one of the leading sports betting and online casino brands across Eastern and Central Europe.

In the company’s interim report for the second quarter of 2025, CEO Juha Kaupinnen reported an increase in revenue growth of 20% year-on-year.

Who Are Jackpots.ch?

Online gambling became legal in Switzerland in 2019 and jackpot.ch became the first legislated online casino in the country when it launched in July of that year.

The online casino has a strong base, emanating from the Grand Casino Baden in Switzerland which houses 310 slot machines, 25 gaming tables for poker, blackjack and roulette and hosts six poker tournaments each week.

It is housed in the historic Kursaal building which was first opened in 1875 as a spa and social venue, evolving into a casino in 1995.

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Gates of Hellfire by Gaming Corps

Danielle Calafato, CCO at Gaming Corps: “Stadtcasino Baden is one of the most forward-thinking operators in the industry, and we’re proud to be bringing our content to their players via Jackpots.ch.

“This partnership strengthens our presence in a key regulated market and allows us to showcase the breadth of our portfolio through a brand that truly values quality.”

Brian Christner, Chief Online Gaming at Stadtcasino Baden: “Gaming Corps shares our ambition to push boundaries and redefine what a digital casino experience can be.

“This partnership isn’t just about adding content — it’s about aligning with creators who think differently, move quickly, and help us stay ahead in a fast-moving market.

“It reflects our ongoing commitment to meaningful innovation and delivering distinctive value to players in Switzerland’s regulated landscape.”