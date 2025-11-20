The G’AIM’E Time Crisis Light Gun is coming, bringing light gun gaming back to your living rooms. With CRT televisions a relic of the past, modern TVs virtually killed light gun games. However, G’AIM’E is aiming to put things right with the Time Crisis Light Gun console.

By using an internal camera and AI algorithms, the G’AIM’E Time Crisis Light Gun has fixed the problem, with the upcoming plug-and-play console compatible with all modern displays. Could this pave the way for more light gun games and consoles in the future?

Arcade Light Guns Are Back with a Bang

What is the G’AIM’E Time Crisis Light Gun

The G’AIM’E Time Crisis Light Gun is a plug-and-play light gun console made for modern TVs. Licensed by Bandai Namco, the package includes Time Crisis, a light gun, a pedal, and a console box.

The G’AIM’E Time Crisis Light Gun will come in three packages. The “Basic” gives you the gun, mini console, and just Time Crisis. The “Premium” steps it up a notch with the inclusion of a pedal and three extra games. The “Ultimate” package offers two controllers, a pedal, the console with four games, and two collectable items.

The pedal is a fine addition, bringing back the old-school 1990s arcade vibe. The G’AIM’E pedal, available in the Ultimate and Premium bundles, is responsive, rugged, and built to last.

Time Crisis Tops the Bill

With Bandai Namco’s backing, this is very much a Time Crisis console. All versions of the G’AIM’E Time Crisis Light Gun will come with the popular arcade game pre-installed, with the Premium and Ultimate models having three extra games to get stuck into.

First introduced in 1995, Namco’s first-person on-rails light gun shooter is up there with the greatest arcade games of all time. Thankfully, this is the arcade version and not the one later ported to PlayStation consoles. Arcade-style games like the upcoming Terminator 2D: No Fate are popular among nostalgic gamers, and Time Crisis is an arcade megahit.

The console is celebrating 30 years since Time Crisis originally released in arcades. The core gameplay is unchanged, but AI technology finally allows the game to be enjoyed on your big TV at home.

Alongside the original Time Crisis, the Ultimate and Premium versions of the plug-and-play consoles will include Point Blank, Steel Gunner, and Steel Gunner 2. All games will remain faithful to the originals.

How the Technology Works

Light gun gaming took a hit as TV technology advanced, with processing delays and inaccurate timing making light guns useless on modern screens. Newer TVs use different display technologies, constantly refreshing the screen.

CRT TVs use a line-by-line method, which works perfectly with light guns. The scanning electron beam lets the light gun use a light sensor with precise detection once the trigger is pulled. The trigger pull would signal a white flash on the screen, with the gun and TV working together in perfect harmony.

The G’AIM’E Time Crisis Light Gun is compatible with TVs ranging from 15 to 150 inches. From a standard 55-65-inch display, G’AIM’E recommends around a 3-metre distance. The plug-and-play device connects to the TV via HDMI, with the console having USB-C connections.

Are More Light Gun Games on the Way?

G’AIM’E’s light gun console could light the way for more companies to jump on board with the new technology. With Namco signing up for the G’AIM’E Time Crisis Light Gun, could we see even more Time Crisis games come to the plug-and-play console?

Companies like Retro Shooter and Sinden started the trend, using various technologies to bring light gun games to modern displays. Also, games are popping up on PC, like Blood Storm: Alien Purge and Infinite Onslaught.

Light gun games certainly fall into the retro category, and if the G’AIM’E Time Crisis Light Gun console takes off, we could see plenty of older classics arrive on the big screen and maybe even some brand-new light gun titles.