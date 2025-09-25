After much fan anticipation, Forza Horizon 6 was finally announced at Xbox’s showcase during the Tokyo Game Show.

The announcement of the game was leaked right before the show, perhaps making it less of a surprise than it would have otherwise been, but the fact that it’s set in an often-requested part of the world – Japan – probably does a lot to make up for the spoilt surprise for fans.

The showcase offered some other tantalising details on what fans of the series can expect.

Where is Forze Horizon 6 Set?

Following the announcement, the official Xbox website Forza Horizon 6 page that clarified some details of what players can expect from the game.

Here, it was explained that now was the right time for the series to move to Japan, because of technical advancements making it possible to do justice to the beauty of the setting and the nature of the roads in Tokyo.

Many areas of Japan, both rural and urban, will be featured. The team also emphasised their commitment to representing Japan authentically, rather than just using the location as a backdrop.

Furthermore, changing seasons were announced as returning in Forza Horizon 6, with some seasonal details affecting the nature of the setting, such as certain sounds and events in cities at different times of year, rather than exclusively changing the weather.

Will Forza Horizon Be On PS5?

While Microsoft have been utilising a multiplatform approach in recent years, it might surprise some players to see them confirm a PS5 release for one of their flagship franchises, so soon after the announcement.

While the PS5 version won’t launch at exactly the same time as the Xbox and PC versions in 2026, it is unclear when exactly it will, with this version being simply described as being released “post-launch.”

This makes it one of many games that are doing the same, with Machine Games’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle being a recent prominent example, while speculation continues over a Starfield Nintendo Switch port.

The strategy isn’t currently at a point where every game is confirmed to make it across, but the increasing regularity is having some wonder if larger, previously announced exclusive titles might also do the same, like Fable and The Elder Scrolls 6.