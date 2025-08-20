News > News > Nintendo

Bethesda’s space RPG Starfield could be coming to Switch 2 in 2026

20 Aug 2025 7:40
Peter Morgan
Starfield review Bethesda Game Studios

Nintendo

Image: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda’s first single-player RPG since Fallout 4 in 2015 had a lot of hype around it, but when Starfield arrived in 2023, it seemed to quickly fall out of the public conversation – being overshadowed by Baldur’s Gate 3, which was released the same year.

Since then, there have been a lot of rumours as to whether Microsoft would include this particular game in its recent multiplatform strategy, with suggestions that Starfield could come to PS5 at some point.

Recently, in light of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle being confirmed for the Switch 2, leaker Nate the Hate (who has previously reported that Starfield is in development for the PS5) has stated that it’s also going to be coming to Switch 2 in 2026.

Xbox’s multiplatform strategy

With the confirmation of Machine Games’ Indiana Jones adventure coming to Switch 2, alongside the previous announcement of Halo: The Master Chief Collection doing the same, it’s become clear that Microsoft sees value in their exclusives being available on other platforms. However, Microsoft acquiring Bethesda in 2020 was a massive purchase and seemed to cement the prospect of future games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 being exclusives on PC and Xbox. This multiplatform approach clearly wasn’t something they planned on long in advance, however, meaning that this could all be subject to change.

Starfield’s roadmap

There is also the question about how this fits into Starfield’s post-release strategy. Fans of the game have been often unsure about when they can expect to hear updates about future DLC entries, which Todd Howard previously suggested would be regular. After the first expansion, Shattered Space arrived to mixed reviews, word of the game has been very quiet. If Starfield is indeed coming to other platforms, it could be a good opportunity to release more DLC and bundle the game together as some sort of ‘complete edition’. 

How credible is the info?

Nate the Hate is a voice in the gaming community who has been around for some time, but just hearing rumours about a game again and again can begin to lead to doubts – especially when it’s as persistent a rumour as Starfield coming to other platforms. However, this leaker has had a good track record, recently predicting that the Gamecube would become available through Nintendo Switch Online – though that doesn’t mean that everything he says is bound to come true, meaning that as always, such statements should be taken with a grain of salt. 

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

