Fortnite x South Park Crossover Leaked

Leaks have confirmed a massive Fortnite x South Park crossover is dropping soon, bringing Cartman, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny as mech piloting skins, a Stick of Truth Mythic that manipulates the storm, and show true features like endless Kenny deaths.

Fortnite x South Park is coming.

What we know so far…

Imagine:



🔸Kenny as a boss that drops a Respawn Medallion

🔸'Everyone vs Kenny' Rift Anomaly

🔸New Landmarks & South Park design Battle Bus

🔸South Park character skins in a 'Mech Suits'

🔸Stick of Truth Mythic that lets… pic.twitter.com/qh0Zm7EBhF — Gelos Fortnite (@GelosGames_uefn) January 4, 2026

Epic Games keeps the collabs rolling in Chapter 7 after Harry Potter, Pulp Fiction, and Bleach with this one teased since late 2025. No mini Battle Pass, but expect these goodies in the item shop or event.

The Main Four: Mech Skins

To match Fortnite’s scale, the kids pilot mechs (like Rick & Morty style):

Eric “Cartman” – Epic rarity, boss vibes.

Kyle Broflovski – Smart, fiery rifler.

Stan Marsh – Everyman hero.

Kenny McCormick – Immortal meme king (with boss potential).

Game Changing Items & Events

Stick of Truth Mythic: Wield the legendary weapon to modify the storm, shrink it, redirect, or dominate endgame.

Respawn Token: Instant redeploy after elimination.

“Everyone Kills Kenny” Rift Anomaly: Squad wide respawns during chaos, nodding to Kenny’s curse.

Expect South Park themed POIs (like Casa Bonita?), redesigned Battle Bus, and landmarks.

Release Date

Tied to v39.20 update on January 9, 2026 perfect timing post Season 1. Full trailer likely then. Rumors of extras like Randy Marsh or Butters in the shop, but core four confirmed.