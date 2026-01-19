Fortnite x Looney Tunes Leak

Fortnite’s 2026 collab slate just got cartoonishly wild, with reliable leaker @ShiinaBR spilling details on a Warner Bros. team up bringing Looney Tunes icons Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and Daffy Duck as playable skins complete with extra cosmetics.

LOONEY TUNES x FORTNITE SOON 👀🔥



– Bugs Bunny

– Lola Bunny

– Daffy Duck



(VIA @FNBRintel and @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/7hwxjQlW76 — Sam (@SamLeakss) January 17, 2026

This marks another Epic WB mashup, hot on the heels of DC heroes like Superman and Batman already dropping into the battle royale, plus recent hits like The Simpsons.

Leaked Looney Tunes Skins

Bugs Bunny: The ultimate trickster rabbit, primed for Fortnite chaos.

Lola Bunny: Fan favourite hoops star with massive hype.

Daffy Duck: Quack-tastic villain vibes incoming.

Dedicated outfits for all three, plus “other cosmetic items” (back blings, pickaxes, and more TBD).

Release Date and Announcement

No official word from Epic yet, but leaks point to a 2026 launch likely in the coming months. Expect the big reveal 1-2 weeks prior, aligning with Fortnite’s hype machine.

Bonus: Warner Bros Pimlico Mode Tying in? A fresh basketball themed game mode called Pimlico, rumoured to drop soon alongside the skins for that Looney slam dunk flair.