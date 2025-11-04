Fortnite Chapter 7 Kill Bill & Simpsons Skins – What’s Next?

If you’re an avid Fortnite player, you know that the battle royale has created creative crossovers with a lot of franchises out there, from Star Wars to the Witcher. Chapter 7 doesn’t slow down either, with a quite unexpected collab this time: Kill Bill. You heard right, Fortnite is going Tarantino, with neon-soaked diners to katana-wielding action. You know what else? Our favorite Springfield family is reportedly coming to Fortnite too, with the Simpsons being in the talk to receive skins as well.

The Kill Bill collaboration was teased by developer Epic with some cryptic trailers ahead of Chapter 7’s release, with a distinct US aesthetic attached to it. The clue? It appears to be a map, with diners, desert highways and some neon signs sprinkled on top. The biggest part of the teaser was the yellow leather suit and the Katana however, with fans being quick to point out that it can’t be anyone else than Bellatrix Kiddo, or the bride, as it were. Is it confirmed yet? No, but we mean…c’man, who else could it be?

A Tarantino Takeover + A US inspired Map? Sign Us Up!

As far-fetched as it may seem, what with Kill Bill being an R-rated revenge epic with lots of blood and gore, we’re pretty sure that the nostalgia factor would be perfect for older Fortnite players – and yes, apparently they do exist. If the leaks are accurate, the bride will be the focus skin, with Elle Driver O-Ren Ishii being a possible next step.

Epic has confirmed that Chapter 7 will continue expanding its cinematic crossovers, so maybe John Wick and the bride can slice it out in a cool knife fight? Who knows. PErsonally, we’d like Kratos to make an appearance, but that might just be wishful thinking, considering the God of War TV-show is still in the making – and it might be for a while.

Springfield Goes Fortnite

Here’s where things get a little weird. In addition to the Kill Bill crossover, the ever busy Fortnite dataminers have spotted multiple references to “Springfield” and “family” assets buried deep in the latest update files. One insider claims Epic is negotiating with Disney and Fox for a major animated crossover featuring The Simpsons, which sounds bananas – but that’s the cool bit in our opinion.

If true, this would mark Fortnite’s biggest animated collaboration to date. Just imagine: Homer, Bart, Lisa, and even Mr. Burns dropping into Tilted Towers. We can’t help but chuckle at the prospect of Mr. Burns doing so, but maybe we can have him use Smithers as a parachute?

The possibilities are endless when it comes to weapon skins too: Homer’s donut pickaxe, Bart’s skateboard glider, Marge’s beehive hair back bling. It sounds ridiculous, but then again, so did Goku with an assault rifle, and look how that turned out. Those were some of our favorite Fortnite moments, is what we would say, if we admitted to playing Fortnite at all. Which we’re not going to.

Our Predictions: Who’s Next to Join Fortnite?

If Kill Bill and The Simpsons are both happening, it’s safe to assume Fortnite’s next few months are going to be packed with cool cameos of your favorite movie characters, for sure. Based on Epic’s current licensing trend and the Chapter 7 theme, a few guesses stand out:

Indiana Jones: He's already appeared before, but a proper whip-swinging update could tie into the Americana theme perfectly. Pretty please?



Mad Max or Fallout: With the map's desert setting, a post-apocalyptic crossover would fit like a glove. Expect dusty vehicles, makeshift armor, and maybe a limited-time survival mode.



Breaking Bad: It's been rumored for years, and Fortnite's new USA setting might finally make it happen. Imagine Walter White with an emote called "Say My Name."



The Matrix: Given the game’s obsession with cinematic spectacle, Neo could easily return for another round of reality-bending chaos.