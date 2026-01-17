Everything we need to know about the new Fortnite game mode

Epic Games isn’t slowing down after its leaked release with Minecraft, they are set to launch Pimlico, a brand new basketball themed game mode in Fortnite, mixing chaotic Fall Guys action with hoops mechanics.

Content creators tested it at Epic HQ, with gameplay footage dropping January 21 at 9 AM EST and full release expected in v39.30 on January 22, 2026, replacing the outgoing Delulu social mode.

Rumors ignited in February 2025 via leakers @Loolo_WRLD and @BeastFNCreative, spotting “Pimlico” files hinting at Warner Bros. collab sparking Space Jam theories with Looney Tunes, Rick & Morty, and more.

UPCOMING METAVERSE MODE “PIMLICO” LEAK! 👀🔥



The leaked Pimlico mode, will include custom “abilities”, perhaps we could finally see the overwatch concept in Fortnite? 🤔



(HUGE thanks for the help @BeastFNCreative) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/BxtWTOCXF4 — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) February 23, 2025

Key Features & Mechanics

Basketball Core: Hoops gameplay with Fall Guys beans as stars unique abilities, physics tuned animations.

Ranked Play: Competitive ladder for social first showdowns.

Crossover Elements: Warner Bros. ties (TBA characters?), potential new OST, joins music, racing, LEGO modes.

Social Focus: Squad friendly chaos, replacing Delulu for weekend vibes.

In Development: Since late 2024; Epic building hype via creator playtests (e.g. Pack A Puncher coming very soon).

Pimlico expands Fortnite’s universe beyond BR, promising crossovers and ranked fun. Marked for January 21 for reveals who’s ready to bean-dunk?