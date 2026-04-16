WWE 2K26 Season 2 Detailed in New Ringside Report

WWE 2K26 has detailed its second season of the Ringside Pass through a new Ringside Report, outlining four franchise debuts, updated progression, and a suite of new cosmetics and personas.

It’s a substantial content drop – and one that directly addresses some of the friction players felt with Season 1.

Season 2 launched on April 15, 2026, and is available for $9.99, though it’s included at no additional cost in the King of Kings, Attitude Era, and Monday Night War special editions.

What WWE 2K26 Season 2 Adds: New Superstars and Personas

The headline additions are four wrestlers making their WWE 2K franchise debuts. The full list of new and updated content includes:

Ax and Smash (Demolition) – Three-time WWE Tag Team Champions who held the titles for 478 days across their first reign; both two-man and three-man tag entrances are supported

– Three-time WWE Tag Team Champions who held the titles for 478 days across their first reign; both two-man and three-man tag entrances are supported Crush (Demolition) – The third member of the stable, completing the full Demolition lineup; the trio brings a combined 27 new moves and taunts, including the Decapitation finisher

– The third member of the stable, completing the full Demolition lineup; the trio brings a combined 27 new moves and taunts, including the finisher Kelly Kelly – The former WWE Divas and 24/7 Champion is, as the development team put it, “one of our most-requested additions to the game”; she brings 8 new moves, including her K2 finisher

– The former WWE Divas and 24/7 Champion is, as the development team put it, “one of our most-requested additions to the game”; she brings 8 new moves, including her finisher Oba Femi SMNE 2025 Persona – A Sapphire-rarity persona based on his December 13, 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event match against Cody Rhodes, featuring his widely-requested hair-down look; available at Tier 40 of the free track

– A Sapphire-rarity persona based on his December 13, 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event match against Cody Rhodes, featuring his widely-requested hair-down look; available at Tier 40 of the free track Kairos Ruby Personas – Three Ruby-rarity personas from Kairos: Rhea Ripley ‘Ripper Queen’, CM Punk ‘Ripper’, and Becky Lynch ‘Lilith’, each with unique entrance music and animations usable on any superstar or created athlete

The Kairos personas also bring 19 customisable CAS parts – including Rhea Ripley’s mechanical arms, which can be assigned to any CAS build.

The Premium Track adds further cosmetics: Stephanie McMahon’s black corset and thigh-high boots from WrestleMania 32, Ripple Junction shirts for Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, customisable Fur Boots, and two new moves – Amethyst Storm and Base Drop.

The timing of Demolition’s debut is also worth noting – Ax and Smash are being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend, making their arrival in the game particularly well-timed.

Season 2 Progression Changes: Less Grind, Faster Access

Season 2 brings two structural changes that directly respond to Season 1 criticism.

First, the required RXP per tier drops from 800 to 625 – a meaningful reduction that makes the 40-tier pass significantly less punishing to complete.

RXP Boost consumables have also been updated with higher values to ease progression further.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, all four new DLC characters are now unlockable immediately at Tier 1 with the Ringside Premium Pass – rather than being gated behind tier progression.

That’s a genuine quality-of-life improvement over Season 1’s approach, and the development team has confirmed the Tier 1 access model will continue in future seasons.

Players who installed the game before April 15, 2026, will also receive 20 free tier skips automatically.

Patch 1.08, which precedes Season 2, adds a new trios entrance for Alpha Academy – covering Maxxine Dupri, Akira Tozawa, and Otis.

Why Season 2 Is Worth Paying Attention To

Season 2 feels like WWE 2K26‘s first real opportunity to demonstrate that the Ringside Pass model can sustain player engagement beyond launch.

The progression fixes are the right call – and for wrestling fans who’ve been waiting on Demolition or Kelly Kelly specifically, this is a meaningful reason to return.

If you’re curious how this kind of seasonal content compares to other major sports titles, the EA FC 26 Division Rivals rewards structure offers an interesting point of comparison for how annual games are leaning into ongoing content delivery.

GamesHub will continue covering WWE 2K26 as Season 2 progresses and further patches roll out.