Fortnite V-Bucks Price Increase 2026: Epic Teases “Amazing Things” Coming to Justify V-Bucks Hike

Epic Games has confirmed a significant adjustment to Fortnite’s in-game currency, V-Bucks, effective March 19, 2026.

The changes reduce the amount of V-Bucks players receive for the same real-money prices across major packs, effectively increasing costs for cosmetics, Battle Passes, and other items.

Announced on March 10 via Fortnite’s official news page, the move has sparked widespread player frustration, including boycott calls and Fortnite Crew subscription cancellations.

Epic attributes the Fortnite V-Bucks price increase directly to escalating operational expenses.

As the game evolves into a broader ecosystem with modes like LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and user-generated worlds, running servers, development, and infrastructure has become far more expensive.

What Are the New Fortnite V-Bucks Prices Starting March 19?

The core change affects V-Bucks pack tiers, with no increase in dollar prices but fewer V-Bucks per purchase:

$8.99 pack: Now 800 V-Bucks (previously 1,000)

$22.99 pack: Now 2,400 V-Bucks (previously 2,800)

$36.99 pack: Now 4,500 V-Bucks (previously 5,000)

$89.99 pack: Now 12,500 V-Bucks (previously 13,500)

Smaller “Exact Amount” packs also shift, with 50 V-Bucks now costing around $0.99 instead of $0.50 in some regions. Regional pricing varies, but the pattern holds globally.

The Battle Pass now costs 800 V-Bucks (down from 1,000) and awards 800 V-Bucks upon completion (previously 1,000), partially offsetting the reduction for dedicated players.

Fortnite Crew subscribers see their monthly V-Bucks grant drop from 1,000 to 800.

Why Is Epic Raising Fortnite V-Bucks Prices? Official Justification Explained

Epic’s statement is blunt: “The cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot and we’re raising prices to help pay the bills.”

Senior director of ecosystem growth Andre Balta elaborated in interviews, calling it a “direct correlation to the operating costs” of maintaining the expanding free-to-play title.

Fortnite has grown beyond its Battle Royale roots into a metaverse-style platform with multiple modes, live events, creator tools, and crossovers.

These additions drive higher server demands, development investment, and ongoing support.

Balta emphasized that the changes fund “creating amazing games and gameplay” while growing the ecosystem.

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Epic Teases Major Fortnite Updates: “Amazing Things” in the Next 6-12 Months

To counter backlash, Epic has hinted at substantial upcoming content.

Balta told The Verge that “a lot of amazing things” will roll out over the next 6 to 12 months, suggesting players will eventually see the value once revealed.

He noted these features are still months away, so details remain under wraps, but they tie directly to the investment from the pricing adjustment.

Community managers have echoed this optimism on Reddit, appreciating feedback on both the price changes and the current Chapter 7 Season 1, while teasing big reveals for Chapter 7 Season 2 and beyond.

Speculation includes larger-scale events, new modes, or high-profile collaborations following successes like The Simpsons-themed season.

Fortnite Community Reaction: Boycotts and Rebellion Over V-Bucks Changes

Players have responded with intense criticism. Social media and forums overflow with complaints about perceived greed, especially given Epic’s reported billions in revenue.

Many call for boycotts or threaten to stop spending, viewing the effective price hike as unnecessary amid ongoing monetization.

Some fans remain cautiously optimistic, hoping the teased content delivers enough innovation to justify the changes. Epic insists it’s listening and promises more transparency soon.

What This Means for Fortnite Players in 2026

The Fortnite V-Bucks price increase marks a pivotal moment for one of gaming’s biggest live-service titles.

As costs rise for massive ecosystems, free-to-play models increasingly rely on cosmetic revenue. Whether Epic’s promised “amazing things” – potentially transformative features, events, or expansions – win back trust remains to be seen.

For now, players face a decision: stock up before March 19 or hold off and see what unfolds in the coming months.

Fortnite’s ability to deliver on hype has kept it dominant for years – this price adjustment tests whether that magic continues.

Meanwhile, you can read up on the rumoured Fortnite x Minecraft collaboration here.