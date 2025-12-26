Former Rockstar Dev Predicts GTA 6 Will Stick to $70 Price Tag

A former Rockstar Games animator, Mike York, has dismissed rumors that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will carry a $100 base price, suggesting the game will launch at the standard $70 for AAA titles.

In an interview with Esports Insider, York expressed confidence that Rockstar won’t opt for a “greedy” pricing strategy, given the game’s guaranteed massive sales.

Price Speculation and Industry Context

GTA 6, now slated for release on November 19, 2026, after multiple delays, has sparked heated debate over its potential cost. Some industry voices, like Michael Douse of Larian Studios, suggested in August 2024 that Rockstar might set a $100 precedent, potentially reshaping pricing norms across gaming. However, Take Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has remained vague, with CEO Strauss Zelnick hinting that players will receive “more value” than the price suggests.

York countered these claims, stating, “I don’t think the price tag for GTA 6 will be $100. I think it will come out at $70, around the flatline of normal releases. They’ll sell so many copies that they won’t need to charge $100.” He argued that Rockstar would avoid alienating fans with a high base price, which could “leave a sour taste” and dampen enthusiasm for the long awaited sequel.

Special Editions and GTA Online

While York believes the base game will stay at $70, he speculated that Rockstar might offer a $99 pre-order bundle with exclusive GTA Online perks, such as an in game apartment or other digital rewards. This aligns with industry trends where deluxe editions justify higher price points with additional content. York emphasized that Rockstar’s revenue from GTA Online’s microtransactions and the GTA+ subscription service reduces the need to inflate the base game’s cost.

Another former Rockstar developer, Obbe Vermeij, echoed this sentiment, noting that GTA 6 Online’s microtransactions would likely be the primary revenue driver, making a $100 base price unnecessary to maximize the game’s large user base.

Sales Projections and Release Confidence

York predicted “astronomical” first week sales, potentially reaching $3 billion, while industry analyst Joost van Dreunen estimated $2.7 billion at launch. Such figures underscore Rockstar’s ability to rely on volume over a higher price point. York also expressed confidence in the November 2026 release date, warning that further delays could erode hype and frustrate fans, stating, “If Rockstar delays GTA 6 again, the hype will die down almost completely.”

As anticipation builds, Rockstar has yet to confirm pre order details or pricing for GTA 6, which will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC version expected later.