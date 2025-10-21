Football Manager 26 is right around the corner after the annual series took a break last year, and naturally, loyal fans are relieved that the wait is almost over.

With developers taking time to recoup and push the boat out with this latest title, some players may be curious as to the Football Manager 26 PC requirements, now that the game promises a UI and graphics overhaul

Football Manager 26 PC Requirements

As per the game’s Steam page, the minimum and recommended requirements are as follows:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (with updates 22H2), Windows 11 (with updates 23H2)

Processor: Desktop: Intel Core i3-530 or AMD FX-4100 Laptop: Intel Core i3-330M or AMD A6-5200 Requires SSE4.2 & SSSE3

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Desktop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 or Intel HD 530 Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M or AMD Radeon R9 M375 or Intel HD 530 512MiB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11 – with updates (23H2)

Processor: Desktop: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Laptop: Intel Core i5-1035G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: Desktop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile or AMD Radeon RX 6600M

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

CPUs from 15 years ago, and graphics cards released as far back as 10 can power this game, and means that the entry requirements for FM26 make it accessible to the majority of players.

It might come as a relief for some players to see that this isn’t as drastic of an upgrade as they might have expected, and certainly isn’t as demanding as the majority of other modern games. If you were able to comfortably play previous Football Manager games, this one might not be too much of a stretch.

The relatively undemanding nature of these requirements might not be too surprising when you consider that the game will also launch with a mobile version.

While modern smartphones can have powerful hardware to run games such as this, it does raise questions about just how different this iteration will be from the last. While the decision to cancel the previous entry might have been controversial, it also raised expectations for Football Manager 26 – promising that the delay would result in an improved product – but time will tell how this pans out when it launches on 4th November 2025.