Football Manager 26 Touch Will Release on Apple Arcade

Football Manager 26 Touch will be coming to Apple Arcade on November 4, Sports Interactive have announced.

The mobile version of the latest edition in the Football Manager series will be available with an Apple Arcade subscription without any further cost.

Football Manager 2026 Facing Expectant Fanbase

Football Manager 26 is heavily anticipated after the developers made the highly controversial decision to cancel the 2025 edition after experiencing issues with the new match engine. Fans have also criticized the series for complacency over recent years, as effectively the only soccer management sim on the market.

As well as the usual database updates, the new edition of the game promises significantly upgraded match visuals, women’s football, and new match AI for the game engine, while the most popular league, the English Premier League, is now fully licensed.

Both the main version and the mobile version of the game will be released on PC, Mac, Xbox and PlayStation on November 4.

Football Manager Devs Confident of Success

“We’re delighted to be bringing FM26 Touch back to Apple Arcade for the start of this new era for Football Manager,” said studio director Miles Jacobsen.

“We think the reimagined user interface will really enhance the experience across Apple devices. In addition, the arrival of the Premier League fully licensed and the introduction of women’s football will further deepen exploration for Arcade players.”