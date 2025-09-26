The director of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy has stated that the third instalment in the series already has playable builds, and revealed that the keyword which will guide the game’s design and philosophy has already been decided.

After revealing the part three of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake was in full production back in November 2024, Naoki Hamaguchi has now told German media outlet JPGames, that development was progressing smoothly and shared his optimism that the title would be a fitting send-off for the series.

“In terms of development, we’re working on that right now,” said Hamaguchi. “We’ve got builds running where you can actually experience what that theme is through the gameplay. And we know where we’re going with it. It’s looking like it’s going in the right direction, and we’ll keep working on it and make it even better.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Keyword Decided

Hamaguchi explained how the developers used keywords to shape the design of the past instalments in the trilogy, and how that would affect the upcoming instalment.

“Remake, the key word that we used as the basis for that was ‘reunion’. So obviously the idea is within the game, Cloud has come back together with his comrades after a long time separated, and that’s where the story begins.”

“Then moving on to Rebirth, the main key word that we used there was ‘bonds’. So obviously that’s the relationship between the characters, how they come to know each other and become closer over their journey.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Release Date Still Unknown

Sadly, Hamaguchi did not reveal the keyword being used, but said that the same process will be used, adding: “Can’t tell you what it is yet. It’s very much there, though, and influencing and informing how the gameplay and the game experience is shaped, in exactly the same way as the first two games were by their key word.”

So far, we still don’t have a release date or window for the third part in the series, although the last game was only released in 2024, with the first part coming four years before. A 2026 release sounds overly optimistic, even with the impressive speed of development, but we should expect some clarification before too long.