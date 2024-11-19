Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is now in full production

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase have confirmed work on the third and final chapter in the story is currently underway, with work on the plot complete, and full production locked in.

The pair confirmed the news at G-CON 2024, per 4Gamer, with both teasing minor tidbits about what’s to come in this next chapter. The biggest reveal, beyond the status of Part 3, was that Final Fantasy 7 Remake “Part 3” will heavily feature the Highwind airship, allowing players to move across the map from a “higher perspective.”

“We won’t cheat with the airship system, but challenge it head-on so that players can freely fly around the map,” Kitase reportedly revealed.

As hinted, players will no longer be bound by ground-only and shorter-distance travel, and will instead be able to cross great distances via the airship. This ability was actually unlocked during Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as Cloud and his crew met airship pilot, Cid – and we’ll see it greatly expanded in the upcoming tale.

For now, these teasers are all we know of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3. Given Rebirth released at the beginning of 2024, and Remake launched in 2020, we’re likely at least another three years away from the upcoming sequel.

At the very least, it’s great to know Square Enix remains committed to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake story, and that the long-awaited conclusion of the series is now in full swing. Three years is a long time, but the wait between Remake and Rebirth certainly flew by quickly.

Given the quality of Remake and Rebirth, and comments from Hamaguchi suggesting the third chapter will be amongst the “most loved” video games of all time, there are high expectations for this upcoming sequel – and it will need time to meet these expectation. Those awaiting more details will need to stay patient, as Square Enix continues to develop this chapter.