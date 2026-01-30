EXOSHOCK is coming soon to PC VR and the Meta Quest 3/3S. Expectations are high for the co-op PvE sci-fi shooter, but will developer PolarityOne deliver?

Fans have been craving an atmospheric game like Dead Space in VR, and EXOSHOCK could be the next best thing.

What to Expect from EXOSHOCK

EXOSHOCK is going for a sci-fi setting, with a dark tone in war-torn environments. The game will take players to derelict starships and dystopian atmospheres, immersing you in the VR world.

The gameplay is expected to be a mix of big blockbusters like Dead Space, Killzone, and Doom. Expect fast and tense combat, with a focus on teamwork and tactics. The AI is intelligent, forcing you to lay down suppressive fire and use flanking to gain an advantage.

The objective is simple, as players drop into dangerous locations and take on contracts. You will be exploring ships, destroying reactors, and fighting off enemies in missions.

The game is a 1-4 player co-op shooter with PvE elements, allowing you to take on your enemy solo or in co-op mode. Players will customise loadouts, plan tactics, and secure objectives by any means necessary.

The VR version is the star of the show, but EXOSHOCK will be fully playable in 2D thanks to the built-in non-VR mode on PC. This includes cross-play, where VR and flat players can team up in the same game.

How Will the Game Compare to Other PvE VR Shooters?

The number of action-based shooters in virtual reality is growing. EXOSHOCK is similar to other shooters, such as VAIL: Extraction, Zero Caliber, and Contractors. We are spoilt for choice when it comes to high-end shooters on PC VR and Quest.

In terms of the best VR shooters of all time, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Half-Life: Alyx, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners still lead the way. Polarity-One’s title will do well to rival those VR masterpieces.

We can never have too many co-op shooters in virtual reality, especially on standalone devices like the Quest 3 and 3S. EXOSHOCK should also be playable on the upcoming Valve Steam Frame, which is expected to be a direct rival to the Quest 3.

What Platforms is EXOSHOCK Coming To?

EXOSHOCK is confirmed for Steam VR and the Quest 3/3S, launching in early 2026. The game is also expected to land on the PlayStation VR 2 down the line.

A playtest demo was released on the PC and Quest at the start of January, and the early signs are positive. Will the shooter live up to the hype when the full version comes out soon?