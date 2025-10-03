Dying Light The Beast hasn’t even been out for a month on PC and consoles yet, but players have reportedly already put down around two billion zombies and effectively ended their undead lives – again. According to Polish developer Techland, the community has been that busy in only the first two weeks of release.



That stat alone should give readers a rough idea of how mad the zombie-slaying open world title is, all the while enjoying the chaotic mix of parkour, horror, and arguably over-the-top violence. But seriously, this isn’t even the most impressive stat to brag about.

Across the board, meaning all consoles and PC combined, players have logged nearly 2,943 years of combined playtime already. You heard that right – years. That for us speaks volumes about the games popularity, but also how much content and replayability The Beast offers. Kudos, Techland.

Dying Light The Beast

Obviously, something like this was going to be expected, considering Dying Light The Beast launched into an already existing player-base, which wanted nothing more than to go back to the original Dying Light mechanics, after a lukewarm reception of the second entry. Techland has always been very good at building living worlds that encourage exploration, and The Beast dials all of that up with even more AI to slaughter – hence the huge numbers.



The result is as chaotic and unbelievable as you’d imagine. Techland created yet another beautiful, yet haunting environment, and although there is plenty Dying Light doesn’t tell you, even getting the best gear and explore every nook and cranny of the world can take hours. So two billion dead zombies isn’t anything surprising in our books.

It’s still the kind of milestone that pretty much acts as free marketing, since every player is adding to those numbers by simply playing the game

Two weeks in, Dying Light The Beast is already shaping up as one of Techland’s biggest hits, and we hope they keep going with the franchise.

The kill count is astronomical, the playtime is staggering, and the momentum doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. With updates and community events already promised, it’s clear the game is only going to get bloodier, weirder, and more creative from here, if the first two entries are any indicator, that is.

Two billion zombies down, countless more to go – and if the first fortnight is anything to go by, The Beast has plenty of life (and undeath) left in it.