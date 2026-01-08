News > PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Launches with Fallout Crossover

8 Jan 2026 16:30
Jamie Davis
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone have dropped the Season 01 Reloaded mid season update with the season 1 coming to an end. Live now at 9AM PT across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Battle.net.

New Multiplayer Maps and Modes

Three fresh multiplayer arenas join the fray:

  • Yakei: Brand new 6v6/2v2 rooftop brawl in a neon lit Japanese city.
  • Meltdown: Remastered classic from past Black Ops titles.
  • Fringe: Returning fan favourite.
  • Vault Town: Fallout reskinned Nuketown variant.

Modes ramp up the intensity:

  • Takeover: Domination-Hardpoint hybrid capture rotating zones for points.
  • S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Mayhem: 6v6 moshpit with Fallout power ups like Nuka-Cola and radiation hazards.
  • The Ghouls: 24 player Infected twist where Ghouls evolve and summon Deathclaws.

New weapons: Hawker HX (bolt action sniper, ex-Ballista) and Sturmwolf 45 (accurate full auto SMG, ex UMP45). Plus Black Ops 6 loadouts like Shock Charge and scorestreaks such as Death Machine.

Zombies, Warzone, and Endgame Overhaul

Zombies gets:

  • Zarya Cosmodrome as a Survival map.
  • Astra Malorum Directed mode for story quests.
  • Project RADs: Radiation LTM with Feral Ghouls and Deathclaws.

Warzone:

  • Power Armor Royale: Trios on irradiated Verdansk, loot Fusion Cores for jetpack armor.
  • High Octane: 150 player quads with custom loadouts and rapid circles.

Endgame: Deathclaw Hunt world event and Wraith Wing (take down VTOLs).

Fallout Collaboration

The highlight is a massive Fallout TV series crossover, timed with Season 2 Episode 4, bringing wasteland chaos via limited time modes (LTMs), operators, and rewards.

