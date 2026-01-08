Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Launches with Fallout Crossover

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone have dropped the Season 01 Reloaded mid season update with the season 1 coming to an end. Live now at 9AM PT across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Battle.net.

New Multiplayer Maps and Modes

Three fresh multiplayer arenas join the fray:

Yakei: Brand new 6v6/2v2 rooftop brawl in a neon lit Japanese city.

Meltdown: Remastered classic from past Black Ops titles.

Fringe: Returning fan favourite.

Vault Town: Fallout reskinned Nuketown variant.

Modes ramp up the intensity:

Takeover: Domination-Hardpoint hybrid capture rotating zones for points.

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Mayhem: 6v6 moshpit with Fallout power ups like Nuka-Cola and radiation hazards.

The Ghouls: 24 player Infected twist where Ghouls evolve and summon Deathclaws.

New weapons: Hawker HX (bolt action sniper, ex-Ballista) and Sturmwolf 45 (accurate full auto SMG, ex UMP45). Plus Black Ops 6 loadouts like Shock Charge and scorestreaks such as Death Machine.

Zombies, Warzone, and Endgame Overhaul

Zombies gets:

Zarya Cosmodrome as a Survival map.

Astra Malorum Directed mode for story quests.

Project RADs: Radiation LTM with Feral Ghouls and Deathclaws.

Warzone:

Power Armor Royale: Trios on irradiated Verdansk, loot Fusion Cores for jetpack armor.

High Octane: 150 player quads with custom loadouts and rapid circles.

Endgame: Deathclaw Hunt world event and Wraith Wing (take down VTOLs).

Fallout Collaboration

The highlight is a massive Fallout TV series crossover, timed with Season 2 Episode 4, bringing wasteland chaos via limited time modes (LTMs), operators, and rewards.