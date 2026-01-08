Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Launches with Fallout Crossover

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone have dropped the Season 01 Reloaded mid season update with the season 1 coming to an end. Live now at 9AM PT across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Battle.net.
New Multiplayer Maps and Modes
Three fresh multiplayer arenas join the fray:
- Yakei: Brand new 6v6/2v2 rooftop brawl in a neon lit Japanese city.
- Meltdown: Remastered classic from past Black Ops titles.
- Fringe: Returning fan favourite.
- Vault Town: Fallout reskinned Nuketown variant.
Modes ramp up the intensity:
- Takeover: Domination-Hardpoint hybrid capture rotating zones for points.
- S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Mayhem: 6v6 moshpit with Fallout power ups like Nuka-Cola and radiation hazards.
- The Ghouls: 24 player Infected twist where Ghouls evolve and summon Deathclaws.
New weapons: Hawker HX (bolt action sniper, ex-Ballista) and Sturmwolf 45 (accurate full auto SMG, ex UMP45). Plus Black Ops 6 loadouts like Shock Charge and scorestreaks such as Death Machine.
Zombies, Warzone, and Endgame Overhaul
Zombies gets:
- Zarya Cosmodrome as a Survival map.
- Astra Malorum Directed mode for story quests.
- Project RADs: Radiation LTM with Feral Ghouls and Deathclaws.
Warzone:
- Power Armor Royale: Trios on irradiated Verdansk, loot Fusion Cores for jetpack armor.
- High Octane: 150 player quads with custom loadouts and rapid circles.
Endgame: Deathclaw Hunt world event and Wraith Wing (take down VTOLs).
Fallout Collaboration
The highlight is a massive Fallout TV series crossover, timed with Season 2 Episode 4, bringing wasteland chaos via limited time modes (LTMs), operators, and rewards.