When does the Black Ops 7 & Warzone Season 1 end?

Black Ops 7 and Warzone Season 1, which kicked off on December 4, 2025, is nearing its close after delivering the first full integration across multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale. This unified season ties battle pass progression, events, and rewards across all modes, but with Season 1 Reloaded on the horizon and Season 2 looming, players have just one month left to max out.

Official End Date

Season 1 wraps up on February 5, 2026, at approximately 9am PT / noon ET / 5pm GMT. The in game battle pass timers confirm this, showing around 33 days remaining as of early January, aligning with a standard two month cycle unless Activision tweaks it.

Timeline Milestone Date Season 1 Launch Dec 4, 2025 Season 1 Reloaded Early 2026 (est. Jan 8-15) Season 1 Ends Feb 5, 2026 Season 2 Launch Feb 5, 2026 (immediate)

Mid-Season Boost: Reloaded Incoming

Expect Season 1 Reloaded in early 2026, bringing fresh challenges, events, limited time rewards, and likely extra double XP weekends to accelerate your grind. Focus on high XP sources like daily/weekly challenges and battle pass missions, they stick around until the end, but vanish post season.

Season 2 Tease

Season 2 blasts off immediately on February 5, ushering in a content packed era with leaks hinting at new multiplayer maps, an expanded Zombies afterlives mode, and the hotly anticipated return of ranked play. Expect six-plus new weapons, operator bundles, and high profile crossovers like Fallout featuring The Ghoul, Lucy, and Maximus in Power Armor.

Warzone players could see Rebirth Island updates, fresh BR rotations, limited time modes, and meta-shifting balances.