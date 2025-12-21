News > PC

Battlefield 6 Surpasses 20 Million Copies Sold

21 Dec 2025 17:43
Jamie Davis
Nine new gamemodes are coming to Battlefield 6

PC

Nine new gamemodes are coming to Battlefield 6

Share Icon

Electronic Arts Battlefield 6, launched in October 2025, has achieved blockbuster status with over 20 million copies of the base game sold worldwide and more than 26 million players (including free to play REDSEC), according to leading analyst firm Alinea Analytics.

The shooter briefly claimed the #1 best-selling spot in the US by revenue, surpassing Call of Duty a rare feat for the franchise amid its recent struggles.

Alinea Analytics Estimates

Alinea Analytics, renowned for accurate PC and console sales tracking via public data, player metrics, and revenue analysis, ranks Battlefield 6 as the #1 new game of 2025 by players across Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

  • Base game sales: Over 20 million copies
  • Total players: 26+ million (incl. REDSEC)
  • Steam pre-launch: 1.8 million copies sold alineaanalytics.substack.com

EA officially confirmed 7 million copies sold in the first three days, the second-fastest-selling game of 2025 behind Monster Hunter Wilds (8 million).

Launch Milestones and Revenue

Early estimates pegged launch sales at 6.5+ million copies generating $350+ million in gross revenue, with Steam leading at 56.7% share (3.5M+ units), followed by PS5 (23.7%, 1.5M+), and Xbox (19.6%).

The game hit 10 million copies across platforms shortly after, fueling its rise.

2025 Rankings and Comparisons

Battlefield 6 dominates Alinea’s top new 2025 games by players:

RankGamePlayers
1Battlefield 626M+
2Skate23M
3R.E.P.O.19.6M
4PEAK15M (Steam)
5EA Sports FC 26Console-heavy

It outperformed peers like Monster Hunter Wilds (approaching 11M copies) in sustained engagement, signaling a franchise revival after years of declining sales versus Call of Duty.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.