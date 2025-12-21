Battlefield 6 Surpasses 20 Million Copies Sold

Electronic Arts Battlefield 6, launched in October 2025, has achieved blockbuster status with over 20 million copies of the base game sold worldwide and more than 26 million players (including free to play REDSEC), according to leading analyst firm Alinea Analytics.

The shooter briefly claimed the #1 best-selling spot in the US by revenue, surpassing Call of Duty a rare feat for the franchise amid its recent struggles.

Alinea Analytics Estimates

Alinea Analytics, renowned for accurate PC and console sales tracking via public data, player metrics, and revenue analysis, ranks Battlefield 6 as the #1 new game of 2025 by players across Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Base game sales: Over 20 million copies

Total players: 26+ million (incl. REDSEC)

Steam pre-launch: 1.8 million copies sold alineaanalytics.substack.com

EA officially confirmed 7 million copies sold in the first three days, the second-fastest-selling game of 2025 behind Monster Hunter Wilds (8 million).

Launch Milestones and Revenue

Early estimates pegged launch sales at 6.5+ million copies generating $350+ million in gross revenue, with Steam leading at 56.7% share (3.5M+ units), followed by PS5 (23.7%, 1.5M+), and Xbox (19.6%).

The game hit 10 million copies across platforms shortly after, fueling its rise.

2025 Rankings and Comparisons

Battlefield 6 dominates Alinea’s top new 2025 games by players:

Rank Game Players 1 Battlefield 6 26M+ 2 Skate 23M 3 R.E.P.O. 19.6M 4 PEAK 15M (Steam) 5 EA Sports FC 26 Console-heavy

It outperformed peers like Monster Hunter Wilds (approaching 11M copies) in sustained engagement, signaling a franchise revival after years of declining sales versus Call of Duty.