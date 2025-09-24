Annapurna Interactive Reveals Next Three Games Ahead of Tokyo Game Show

Annapurna Interactive, the publisher of many acclaimed indie games like The Outer Wilds, Kentucky Route Zero and Stray, has announced their next three games ahead of the Tokyo Game Show.

Each of these titles will focus on different genres and playstyles that will appeal to a multitude of audiences, showcasing the variety indie developers can offer when they aren’t anchored by industry trends.

With a previous catalogue as prestigious as Annapurna’s, many fans will be tuning in to see if any of these could be an indie classic in the making.

However, it is worth noting a considerable number of Annapurna’s staff quit last year amid a dispute with the owner of the company, so this latest showcase arrives at a fragile time for the publisher.

Upcoming Annapurna Interactive Games

D-Topia

The philosophical puzzle game genre is one that’s more populated than its title would lead you to believe, with The Talos Principle being a primary example.

D-Topia is following in that vein, being a puzzle game set in a utopia where the protagonist is trying to answer the question of how to find happiness in such a world.

This is expected to launch in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and both Switch consoles.

People of Note

Gaming is no stranger to large-scale musical numbers – and the recent popularity of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s concert tour speaks to its appeal.

People of Note looks to make that a core part of its narrative and gameplay (arguably like Supergiant’s Transistor once did), with People of Note being described as a musical in the form of a turn-based RPG.

Whether this game appeals to you might depend on whether it aligns with your taste in music, however, with it launching on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2026.

Demi and the Fractured Dream

Few games and series have had as large an impact on gaming as The Legend of Zelda, and it’s a title that has spawned numerous games directly inspired by it – such as 2022’s Tunic.

Demi and the Fractured Dream is the latest in this lineage, with a similar aesthetic and being described as a tribute to classic action-adventure games, with hack-and-slash gameplay.



The full 10 minutes showcase can be found below.