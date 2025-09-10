Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Concert Tour Sells Out in Under an Hour

One of 2025’s true breakout hits, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has become a true classic in the eyes of many. Part of the reason for this acclaim was the music, which led to a concert performance being announced as taking place in France, where the game was developed.

When tickets were made available, they sold out in under an hour, which speaks to the high level of interest that anything related to game — which is just as well, as developer Sandfall Games teased a possible international tour to follow.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Concert Tour

While the chance of attending this tour might have passed, Sandfall assures audiences that there will be more opportunities in the future – “if you happened to miss out on this event, don’t worry there’ll be plenty more opportunities next year as we work on bringing the official international concert series to you in 2026!”

While it’s unclear where these will be, this does seem to acknowledge the global demand for the tour

The tour in France at the end of October, however, is at the following locations:

Lyon – 25th October

Paris – 28th & 29th October

Montpellier – 31st October

Victory Lap

This is the latest tale of success attached to the game, with the soundtrack itself even topping Billboard’s Classical Album Chart in May.

It’s unlikely that this is the last that you’ve heard from the game either, seeing as how the Game Awards at the end of the year will likely feature the game heavily – where you can also expect the soundtrack to get at least a mention.

owever, the nominees for that event aren’t coming until November, meaning that there is still time for another game to potentially issue a strong challenge.

The Beginning of a Granchise

Given all of this success, it’s no surprise that the director of the game recently made clear his plans to turn Clair Obscur into a franchise. That means that the first game will become known as Expedition 33, with future games featuring their own subtitle – especially as in this same statement, he spoke about wanting to explore other aspects of the world so that each sequel felt standalone.

Given the astronomical success of the first game, it’s in a good position to please audiences a second time around, but no word on when to expect the sequel has been spoken.