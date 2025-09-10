News > News > Culture

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Concert Tour Sells Out in Under an Hour

10 Sep 2025 10:36
Peter Morgan
Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Culture

Share Icon

One of 2025’s true breakout hits, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has become a true classic in the eyes of many. Part of the reason for this acclaim was the music, which led to a concert performance being announced as taking place in France, where the game was developed. 

When tickets were made available, they sold out in under an hour, which speaks to the high level of interest that anything related to game — which is just as well, as developer Sandfall Games teased a possible international tour to follow.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Concert Tour

While the chance of attending this tour might have passed, Sandfall assures audiences that there will be more opportunities in the future – “if you happened to miss out on this event, don’t worry there’ll be plenty more opportunities next year as we work on bringing the official international concert series to you in 2026!”

While it’s unclear where these will be, this does seem to acknowledge the global demand for the tour

The tour in France at the end of October, however, is at the following locations:

  • Lyon – 25th October
  • Paris – 28th & 29th October
  • Montpellier – 31st October

Victory Lap

This is the latest tale of success attached to the game, with the soundtrack itself even topping Billboard’s Classical Album Chart in May.

It’s unlikely that this is the last that you’ve heard from the game either, seeing as how the Game Awards at the end of the year will likely feature the game heavily – where you can also expect the soundtrack to get at least a mention.

owever, the nominees for that event aren’t coming until November, meaning that there is still time for another game to potentially issue a strong challenge.

The Beginning of a Granchise

Given all of this success, it’s no surprise that the director of the game recently made clear his plans to turn Clair Obscur into a franchise. That means that the first game will become known as Expedition 33, with future games featuring their own subtitle – especially as in this same statement, he spoke about wanting to explore other aspects of the world so that each sequel felt standalone.

Given the astronomical success of the first game, it’s in a good position to please audiences a second time around, but no word on when to expect the sequel has been spoken.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

7777 Gaming
?>
News

7777 Gaming Expands Africa and Latin America Presence Through PlaylogiQ

Developer 7777 Gaming is strengthening its presence across Africa, Latin America and other emerging markets by partnering with PlaylogiQ The…

Jim Munro
Amusnet
?>
News

Amusnet Makes Inroads Into Spain And Portugal With GoldenPark

Amusnet has released a selection of its games in Spain and Portugal through a collaboration with GoldenPark. The Bulgarian developer…

Jim Munro
Dead Island 3
?>
News

Dead Island 3 Teased as Second Game Reaches 20 Million Player Milestone

Dead Island 2 might have seemed like an unlikely success given the gap between its predecessor, and the underwhelming reception…

Peter Morgan
SYNOT Games
?>
News

SYNOT Games To Deliver Bespoke Exclusives For Allwyn Slovensko Brand

SYNOT Games is reaching across the borders to provide two bespoke games for Allwyn Slovensko brand SazkaHry.sk in Slovakia. The…

Jim Munro
Bioshock movie
?>
News

Bioshock Movie Script Revealed to Be an Adaption of the First Game

It’s been known since 2022 that a Bioshock movie is in the works, but a lack of communication since then…

Peter Morgan