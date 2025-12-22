News > Opinions & Analysis > Board Games

Why Mixed Reality and Tabletop Board Games Are the Perfect Fit

22 Dec 2025 7:09
Gareth Hinton
meta quest s3 headset

Board Games

Image: Meta

Share Icon

For those looking to blend the real world with immersive virtual reality experiences, mixed reality (MR) is the perfect way in. Tabletop games in particular work great in VR and MR, creating a digital environment in your real-world surroundings.

The launch of the Meta Quest 3 in 2023 opened the doors to mixed reality, making it easier than ever to enjoy MR from anywhere in the world. With several top-quality experiences to enjoy, here’s why mixed reality is great for tabletop and board games.

Blending the Digital & Real Worlds

MR is becoming a key feature on modern VR headsets, with the Quest 3 providing the most affordable and accessible way to experience the technology. The Quest 3S offers the same MR experience at a fraction of the price.

The likes of the Apple Vision Pro and the Samsung Galaxy XR are also capable of MR but are both extremely expensive. However, these two headsets offer the best visuals and features.

MR blends the real and digital worlds together like nothing else, creating a supremely immersive experience. Watch your living room turn into a spacecraft or fend off enemies in your bedroom. With the Quest 3, the mixed reality possibilities are endless.

Interacting with objects in virtual reality never gets old. First Encounters, the built-in Quest 3 MR game, really shows off the technology. The game interacts with your real-world environment, with creatures breaking through walls and hiding behind your couch.

Mixed reality is excellent for gaming but is also vital for educational purposes. Students can explore the human anatomy, surgeons can practise procedures, and engineers can learn complex systems with ease.

Mixed reality is still relatively new and will advance as the technology grows. It will be fascinating to see where we are when the Meta Quest 4 and other high-end headsets come around.

The Best Mixed Reality Tabletop Experiences

The mixed reality gaming market is growing, with more tabletop and board games coming. Among the most popular is Demeo, the turn-based battle AR tabletop game. Demeo is a perfect showcase for how well board games can work on virtual reality headsets using mixed reality technology.

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss is excellent for VR and has been a huge tabletop hit since arriving on the Meta Quest store in November. Fans of the Moss series will love this one, as the beautiful game is set in the stunning Moss universe. The fast-paced VR strategy game is well worth checking out.

Other big mixed reality hitters like Devil’s Roulette, Puzzling Places, Table Troopers, and Augmented Empire also work well on VR headsets. They offer unique mixed reality elements, immersive gameplay, and hours of virtual reality tabletop fun.

Gareth Hinton

I have been writing about sports and gaming for over a decade, covering stories from the biggest games and trends. I have had work published by Cardiff City Football Club, the Hong Kong Jockey Club, and many other major websites.

Related News

?>
Opinions & Analysis

Why 007 First Light Is Shaping Up to Be the Best Bond Game Yet

Fans of the James Bond franchise have been waiting far too long for a proper console James Bond game, with…

Gareth Hinton
next Xbox
?>
Opinions & Analysis

Did games get worse, or are we outgrowing our favourite hobby?

I honestly believe I am not alone in this, as we probably all know that feeling of scrolling through our…

Cedric Schulte
?>
Opinions & Analysis

The Super Pocket Could Be the Best Budget Retro Console

The Super Pocket has been a big hit on the retro scene since coming out in 2023, receiving high praise…

Gareth Hinton
?>
Opinions & Analysis

Why The Division Resurgence Free-to-Play MMO Could Be a Big Hit on iOS and Android

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence is expected to come to iOS and Android in 2026. The game, set in The…

Gareth Hinton
playstation plus tiers
?>
Opinions & Analysis

Could Naughty Dog’s Secret Game Be Uncharted 5?

Uncharted is one of the most successful and beloved gaming franchises of all time. Naughty Dog knows how to make…

Gareth Hinton