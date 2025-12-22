For those looking to blend the real world with immersive virtual reality experiences, mixed reality (MR) is the perfect way in. Tabletop games in particular work great in VR and MR, creating a digital environment in your real-world surroundings.

The launch of the Meta Quest 3 in 2023 opened the doors to mixed reality, making it easier than ever to enjoy MR from anywhere in the world. With several top-quality experiences to enjoy, here’s why mixed reality is great for tabletop and board games.

Blending the Digital & Real Worlds

MR is becoming a key feature on modern VR headsets, with the Quest 3 providing the most affordable and accessible way to experience the technology. The Quest 3S offers the same MR experience at a fraction of the price.

The likes of the Apple Vision Pro and the Samsung Galaxy XR are also capable of MR but are both extremely expensive. However, these two headsets offer the best visuals and features.

MR blends the real and digital worlds together like nothing else, creating a supremely immersive experience. Watch your living room turn into a spacecraft or fend off enemies in your bedroom. With the Quest 3, the mixed reality possibilities are endless.

Interacting with objects in virtual reality never gets old. First Encounters, the built-in Quest 3 MR game, really shows off the technology. The game interacts with your real-world environment, with creatures breaking through walls and hiding behind your couch.

Mixed reality is excellent for gaming but is also vital for educational purposes. Students can explore the human anatomy, surgeons can practise procedures, and engineers can learn complex systems with ease.

Mixed reality is still relatively new and will advance as the technology grows. It will be fascinating to see where we are when the Meta Quest 4 and other high-end headsets come around.

The Best Mixed Reality Tabletop Experiences

The mixed reality gaming market is growing, with more tabletop and board games coming. Among the most popular is Demeo, the turn-based battle AR tabletop game. Demeo is a perfect showcase for how well board games can work on virtual reality headsets using mixed reality technology.

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss is excellent for VR and has been a huge tabletop hit since arriving on the Meta Quest store in November. Fans of the Moss series will love this one, as the beautiful game is set in the stunning Moss universe. The fast-paced VR strategy game is well worth checking out.

Other big mixed reality hitters like Devil’s Roulette, Puzzling Places, Table Troopers, and Augmented Empire also work well on VR headsets. They offer unique mixed reality elements, immersive gameplay, and hours of virtual reality tabletop fun.