With the release of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond just around the corner, the antagonising wait is almost over. Nintendo has done a good job of keeping things under wraps, but with reviews and playable demos out in the wild, we have a good idea of what to expect.

Fans have waited an extremely long time for the next main Metroid Prime instalment, but will Metroid Prime 4: Beyond live up to the hype? Here’s what to expect from the gameplay, graphics, performance, and more.

Will Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Live Up to the Hype?

Fans Can Sample the Demo in Selected Stores

Metroid fans in the US can play the game early, with several stores across the States having a demo version of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. In places like Walmart, you can get 20 minutes of playing time before the official release.

The early signs are positive, with many gamers praising the game’s performance and graphics. One Reddit user said, “Metroid 4 looked beautiful and played so smooth,” while another who sampled the 20-minute demo said, “I enjoyed it and couldn’t be more excited for the release.”

Some gamers cannot bear to wait any longer and must experience the game before the full release on December 4th. Others would prefer to wait to get the full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond experience from the comfort of their homes. Either way, fans of the series are in for a real treat with Nintendo’s next big hit.

Will Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Be a Familiar Metroid Experience?

In terms of core gameplay and that unique Metroid feel, the fourth Prime entry will be familiar to fans of the series. The developers want to stay true to the original Prime games while sprinkling in new gameplay elements to make it the best title in the franchise.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be the follow-up to Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, which was released on the Nintendo Wii way back in 2007. Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime: Echoes came before, and this will be the first Metroid game since 2021’s Metroid Dread.

The fourth Metroid Prime game will have the usual first-person gun gameplay, with typical Metroid puzzles to solve along the way. Exploration and combat are key once again, with various new additions added in.

New gameplay elements will come into play, like psychic powers and the introduction of a motorcycle. The vehicle alone is fascinating, as Samus Aran can use “Vi-O-La” to traverse the open environments, proving that Prime 4 is the biggest and most ambitious Metroid game to date.

Getting around the dangerous planet of Viewros will not be easy, but Vi-O-La’s inclusion will certainly help. The bike will switch to a third-person view before returning to first-person while Samus is on foot. It can smash crystals for energy and be used in combat.

Samus, the returning female protagonist, will once again play a heroic role. The Galactic Federation Research Center is attacked, and Samus is dispatched to save the day. She will go up against various enemies on her travels, including space pirates and alien creatures.

Usual gameplay mechanics will return, like scanning and morphing into a ball. Expect the typical Metroid backtracking and exploring, too. Fans will appreciate the nostalgic elements, but enhanced gameplay and a modern feel are exactly what the Metroid Prime series needs.

Graphics & Performance

From what we’ve seen from the trailers, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is shaping up to be one of the best-looking games on Nintendo Switch 2. Prime 4’s sharpness is eye-opening on Nintendo’s latest console, rivalling the likes of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

Gamers can choose to play the game in handheld, tabletop mode, or docked to a TV. The game will look stunning on a high-end television, like an OLED, with the colours popping off the screen. Equally, Metroid 4 looks impressive on the 1080p built-in display, with rich colours and great contrast.

In Quality Mode, you can play at 4K and 60 fps when docked to a TV, while the same mode in handheld will drop the resolution to 1080p. Performance Mode prioritises frame rate performance in docked and handheld. This will give players 120 fps with 1080p resolution in docked and 720p in handheld.

Most gamers prefer better performance than graphics, so Performance Mode will be a popular choice. Playing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond at 120 fps on the go will be a dream come true for Metroid fans.

Comparison Between Switch & Switch 2

The Switch 2 may be the definitive version of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but owners of the original Switch are also covered. The graphics will take a hit, and the performance won’t be as impressive, but you can enjoy the entire Metroid Prime 4 experience on the LCD Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite.

Although the Switch 2 version is a huge step up, the graphics still look superb on the original Switch. Just expect fewer lighting effects, muddier textures, and far less wow factor.

The difference between the Switch and Switch 2 versions could be more noticeable in performance. While the Switch 2 can go up to 120 fps and still look sensational, the original Switch is stuck at 60 fps. Nonetheless, playing a game this big at 60 fps on a smaller screen, especially the Lite, will look fantastic.

Controller Options & Accessibility

The Switch 2 introduced mouse controls, and the entire Metroid Prime 4: Beyond game can be played this way. The right Joy-Con can be placed on a flat surface, mimicking a mouse for aiming.

Players can also use the traditional twin-stick controls, whether playing the game in handheld or with a wireless controller. For the Switch 2, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will work a charm.

Gyro and motion controls are also in the game. Hold the ZL button to activate a pointer, like what Metroid Prime 3 was like on the Wii. Having so many options is excellent, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond allows for seamless controller switching to make things that little bit easier.

Whether playing the game in handheld or docking to a large TV screen, Nintendo is offering a plethora of ways to enjoy the next blockbuster game in the Metroid Prime series. We have no doubt that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will live up to the billing and be well worth the wait.