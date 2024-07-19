Monkeycraft and D3 Publisher have officially announced a sequel to YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!, appropriately titled YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! 2.

For those unfamiliar, this series is a spoof on false mobile game advertising, and essentially turns each of “those games” into a real experience. If you’ve ever been fascinating by a mobile ad for a game with “pin pulling” mechanics, or ads for an endless forward runner where you x2 and -150 your army of tiny people, this is the game for you.

The first title in the series was warmly received on launch, largely for its good-humoured approach. It’s extremely silly that mobile games so frequently advertise with fake gameplay, and rather than ruminate on the phenomenon and why it’s so difficult to police this behaviour, Monkeycraft decided to take matters into its own hands.

Those Games 2 builds on the success of its predecessor with a whole new array of “fake” mobile mini-games to complete, each with a very familiar vibe and tone, and that sense of moreish-ness that buoys the appeal of fake mobile game adverts.

Read: YEAH! YOU WANT ‘THOSE GAMES’ is a parody of terrible mobile ads

Based on the trailer for Those Games 2, this iteration will feature some returning mini-games from the first game, and some new ones. There’s pin-pulling, various puzzles loaded with dangerous bombs, physics-based puzzles, one where you must kill an annoying goblin using a ricochet shot, and plenty more besides, with 250 stages to complete.

If you’re particularly competitive, Those Games 2 will also come with a global leaderboard, with players able to compete to be the best and fastest at these fake mobile mini-games.

Those Games really is a novel series – and while it’s designed as a parody to highlight the malpractice of some mobile game advertisers, it’s also satisfying in its own right. With a light-hearted sense of fun, Those Games 2 should be just as silly and entertaining as the original title – with plenty more challenges to keep players on their toes.

The game is now available for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles.