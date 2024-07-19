News

 > News > PlayStation

YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! 2 revealed

Let's agree to call it "Those Games 2" shall we?
19 Jul 2024
Leah J. Williams
those games 2

PC

Image: Monkeycraft

Share Icon

Monkeycraft and D3 Publisher have officially announced a sequel to YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!, appropriately titled YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! 2.

For those unfamiliar, this series is a spoof on false mobile game advertising, and essentially turns each of “those games” into a real experience. If you’ve ever been fascinating by a mobile ad for a game with “pin pulling” mechanics, or ads for an endless forward runner where you x2 and -150 your army of tiny people, this is the game for you.

The first title in the series was warmly received on launch, largely for its good-humoured approach. It’s extremely silly that mobile games so frequently advertise with fake gameplay, and rather than ruminate on the phenomenon and why it’s so difficult to police this behaviour, Monkeycraft decided to take matters into its own hands.

Those Games 2 builds on the success of its predecessor with a whole new array of “fake” mobile mini-games to complete, each with a very familiar vibe and tone, and that sense of moreish-ness that buoys the appeal of fake mobile game adverts.

Read: YEAH! YOU WANT ‘THOSE GAMES’ is a parody of terrible mobile ads

Based on the trailer for Those Games 2, this iteration will feature some returning mini-games from the first game, and some new ones. There’s pin-pulling, various puzzles loaded with dangerous bombs, physics-based puzzles, one where you must kill an annoying goblin using a ricochet shot, and plenty more besides, with 250 stages to complete.

If you’re particularly competitive, Those Games 2 will also come with a global leaderboard, with players able to compete to be the best and fastest at these fake mobile mini-games.

Those Games really is a novel series – and while it’s designed as a parody to highlight the malpractice of some mobile game advertisers, it’s also satisfying in its own right. With a light-hearted sense of fun, Those Games 2 should be just as silly and entertaining as the original title – with plenty more challenges to keep players on their toes.

The game is now available for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
sims 4 lovestruck cas
?>
News

EA says "sul sul" to Fortress with two exciting The Sims: Lovestruck events

We'd say "woohoo!" at the news of these events for The Sims: Lovestruck but, well, that means something a little…

Steph Panecasio
elden ring playstation store winter sale
?>
News

PlayStation's Winter Sale features solid deals for great PS5 games

Grab a bargain on Elden Ring, Call of Duty, and more.

Leah J. Williams
sega logo
?>
News

Sega sues individual who repeatedly harassed employee

Sega has taken a stand against an internet troll, forcing them to face consequences for their actions.

Leah J. Williams
call of duty black ops 6
?>
News

FTC criticises Xbox Game Pass price increase in new filing

The FTC has flagged the move as being "product degradation" that justifies its merger concerns.

Leah J. Williams
smart program 2024
?>
News

Games career development program SMART returns in 2024

SMART teaches early-career games industry professionals essential skills for the future.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login