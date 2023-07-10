News

Free VR conference and expo XR:WA returns to Perth in July 2023

The XR:WA conference, which explores virtual and augmented reality games and experiences, is in its fifth year of operation.
10 Jul 2023
XR:WA 2023 VR AR XR Conference and Expo

Image: XR:WA

XR:WA, an Australian virtual and augmented reality conference, and an offshoot of the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, is set to run at the Perth Cultural Centre from 20-23 July 2023. Now in its fifth year of operation, the event will be free, and feature vendors and panels for those interested in the industry, as well as a showcase of VR experiences for the public to enjoy the possibilities of the medium.

The showcase will feature a number of games and digital installations, including a collection curated by Hovergarden, the Melbourne-based collective run by Chad Toprak (Screen Australia) and Andrew Brophy (Knuckle Sandwich).

The industry conference portion of XR:WA will feature workshops on pitching and business development, as well as panels on developments in the VR space, including those involving games funding, urban planning, documentary work, and of course, AI.

Read: Aspiring gamedevs are encouraged to attend IGEA Educates Summit 2023

In a provided statement, festival director Richard Sowada says that the organisation has ‘seen the real power of these immersive forms, including games, so bringing these conversations to Perth for this event is thrilling for us all.’

The full schedule for XR:WA 2023 can be found on the XR:WA website.

All XR:WA 2023 events are free, and will take place across the WA Museum Boola Bardip and the State Library of WA in the Perth Cultural Centre

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

