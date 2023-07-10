Aspiring gamedevs are encouraged to attend IGEA Educates Summit 2023

The Australian Interactive Game and Entertainment Association (IGEA) is once again holding its IGEA Educates Summit for 2023. The event seeks to provide aspiring game developers and educators with information about the workings of the modern games industry, as well as tangential fields like children’s education. The event is free, takes place from 17-18 July 2023, and will be online, with the exception of two physical studio tours in Melbourne.

IGEA Educates Summit 2023 will feature two conference tracks. One will be devoted to educators and keeping them abreast of the contemporary landscape of the game development industry. The other will be focused on early career and student developers, with a focus on building a greater understanding of the industry and its employment opportunities.

Representatives from organisations like AWS, mod.io, and Mighty Kingdom are among the many speakers, touching on topics like AI, Project Management, and recruiting.

The conference will also host more personal meetings between attendees and industry professionals to allow for ‘ask me anything’ style mentoring sessions, as well as opportunities for final-year students to personally showcase their work to existing studios.

The second day of the Educates Summit will comprise a physical component for educators only, and will involve behind-the-scenes tours of two Melbourne-based development studios: PlaySide Studios (Age of Darkness: Final Stand), and interactive education studio, Two Moos.

Free tickets to IGEA Educates Summit 2023 can be claimed on the conference’s Eventbrite page, where a full schedule can also be found.