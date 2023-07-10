News

Aspiring gamedevs are encouraged to attend IGEA Educates Summit 2023

IGEA Educates Summit 2023 will seek to keep educators and early career developers abreast of contemporary game development issues, like AI.
10 Jul 2023
Edmond Tran
IGEA Educates Summit 2023

Image: Shutterstock

The Australian Interactive Game and Entertainment Association (IGEA) is once again holding its IGEA Educates Summit for 2023. The event seeks to provide aspiring game developers and educators with information about the workings of the modern games industry, as well as tangential fields like children’s education. The event is free, takes place from 17-18 July 2023, and will be online, with the exception of two physical studio tours in Melbourne.

IGEA Educates Summit 2023 will feature two conference tracks. One will be devoted to educators and keeping them abreast of the contemporary landscape of the game development industry. The other will be focused on early career and student developers, with a focus on building a greater understanding of the industry and its employment opportunities.

Representatives from organisations like AWS, mod.io, and Mighty Kingdom are among the many speakers, touching on topics like AI, Project Management, and recruiting.

Read: Teaching High School Media and using Games in the Classroom

The conference will also host more personal meetings between attendees and industry professionals to allow for ‘ask me anything’ style mentoring sessions, as well as opportunities for final-year students to personally showcase their work to existing studios.

The second day of the Educates Summit will comprise a physical component for educators only, and will involve behind-the-scenes tours of two Melbourne-based development studios: PlaySide Studios (Age of Darkness: Final Stand), and interactive education studio, Two Moos.

Free tickets to IGEA Educates Summit 2023 can be claimed on the conference’s Eventbrite page, where a full schedule can also be found.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

