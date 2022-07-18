The best deals from the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale

Xbox is currently holding an Ultimate Game Sale with a starry line-up of recent hits – including titles like Halo Infinite, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Whether you’re looking to stock up for the winter, or you’re in need of a new adventure, there are plenty of discounts to browse, with some more tantalising than others.

The best of the bunch appears to be The Arkane Collection for AU $37.48 – a small price to pay for Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Death of the Outsider and Prey, four of the best stealth adventures of all time. Beyond this, the excellent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also going for half off, at AU $39.98, and you can even nab horror-thriller The Quarry for 30% off, at AU $66.96.

One thing worth noting is that if you have Xbox Game Pass, some of these titles are available as part of that subscription service.

Here are the rest of the best deals available in the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian dollars. Expected equivalent discounts in other regions around the world.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey – $27.18 (was $67.95)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $39.98 (was $99.95)

Battlefield 2024 – $49.97 (was $99.95)

Bayonetta – $14.98 (was $37.45)

Beyond A Steel Sky – $35.97 (was $59.95)

Borderlands 3 – $24.98 (was $99.95)

Call of Duty: Vanguard – $49.97 (was $99.95)

Castlevania Advance Collection – $20.06 (was $29.95)

Code Vein – $19.99 (was $99.95)

Dead By Daylight – $23.98 (was $59.95)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – $35.97 (was $59.95)

Devil May Cry HD + 4SE Bundle – $33.97 (was $67.95)

Dolmen – $38.46 (was $54.95)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $14.99 (was $99.95)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – $66.96 (was $99.95)

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition – $51.98 (was $129.95)

FIFA 22 – $14.99 (was $99.95)

Halo Infinite (Campaign) – $66.96 (was $99.95)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix – $48.96

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $67.46 (was $89.95)

Life is Strange: True Colors – $42.47 (was $84.95)

Lost in Random – $19.97 (was $39.95)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $49.97 (was $99.95)

NBA 2K22 – $22.38 (was $109.95)

OlliOlliWorld – $29.21 (was $44.95)

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Game Bundle – $17.99 (was $89.95)

Psychonauts 2 – $49.97 (was $99.95)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY – $49.97 (was $99.95)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – $69.96 (was $99.95)

Tekken 7 Definitive Edition – $43.73 (was $174.95)

The Arkane Collection – $37.48 (was $124.95)

The Outer Worlds – $22.48 (was $89.95)

The Quarry – $66.96 (was $99.95)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction: Deluxe Edition – $44.97 (was $89.95)

Vampire the Masquerade – Swansong (XBO) – $44.97 (was $89.95)

WWE 2K22 – $54.97 (was $99.95)

WWE Battlegrounds – $27.98 (was $69.95)

You can browse the deals for yourself here.