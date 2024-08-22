At Gamescom 2024, Xbox has confirmed the release dates and pricing for its new Series X/S consoles, including the special 2TB Galaxy Black edition of the Series X. As previously announced, there are three new Xbox Series console variants on the way, with each boasting a new colourway, storage improvements, and changes to digital/disc format.

All three will officially release on 15 October 2024 in most regions, with releases in “select countries” following on 29 October. Preorders are now available worldwide, at the following prices:

These consoles don’t offer anything strictly “new” in terms of greater performance – they’re mostly for upgraded storage and aesthetics – but for those who need more space while gaming, or those looking for a snazzier console, the changes here are neat.

New Xbox accessibility hardware announced

In addition to announcing preorders and pricing for its new consoles, Xbox has also revealed new accessibility hardware at Gamescom 2024. This includes the Xbox Adaptive Joystick (USD $29.99) which is an “entry-level, singular, wired joystick designed to meet the needs of players with limited mobility.” It’s a companion piece for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, and also works with other controllers.

Xbox is also now offering adaptive thumbstick toppers as 3D printable files, as a “complimentary service” on Xbox Design Lab. This platform outputs the files, and users can then 3D print them to make controllers more accessible.

Read: How inclusive design in video games benefits everyone

In addition to these controllers, Xbox has also announced a new “Designed for Xbox Proteus Controller” which is a modular kit giving gamers “the tools to build their own way to play.” Parts of this adaptive kit snap together for ease of use.

There’s also the “Designed for Xbox Life SE 2.4G Wireless Controller” which is a compact controller designed for players with limited mobility. It features low-resistance buttons and joysticks with increased sensitivity.

You can learn more about these new controllers, and the new Xbox consoles, on the latest Xbox blog.