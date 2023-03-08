Starfield will now launch in September 2023

Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield has been delayed once again, with a newly-revealed release date of 6 September 2023 representing a major months-long delay for the title, which was set to launch alongside Redfall in ‘early 2023’.

While the news is disappointing, it’s not unexpected. Bethesda has remained quiet about development on the game for some time, and it did not appear during a recent Developer Direct showcase, which featured new and upcoming Xbox releases. In recent weeks, rumours have grown around Starfield – and now, it appears they’ve finally eventuated.

To soften the blow of the game’s latest delay, Bethesda has simultaneously announced a deep dive ‘Starfield Direct’ for the game, which will air after the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase on 11 June 2023.

‘We have poured ourselves into this game, and even I’m surprised at how much we can pour,’ Todd Howard, game director, said in the launch date announcement for Starfield. ‘It is large. We’re playing the game all the time … We know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us. Believe it or not, we’re kind of the same. We miss it. And we can’t wait for you all to play it.’

The new trailer for the game is a cinematic look at new planets and space-faring drama – and also features a brief look at how work at Bethesda Game Studios is progressing. Brief gameplay snippets can be seen in the background while Todd Howard discusses the game – but a meatier glimpse at Starfield won’t be coming until that promised June 2023 date.

For now, fans can only wait patiently for more news, and hope the latest September 2023 release date sticks. Given it’s nearly a whole calendar year later than its previously confirmed release date of November 2022, there are high hopes this time around. The nature of video game development is ever-changing – but we can now tentatively circle September on our calendars.

Those keen to see more of Starfield should stay tuned for Xbox’s upcoming games showcase in June 2023. The Starfield Direct should provide the best look yet at the highly-anticipated game, and may reveal more about the game’s plot, combat, exploration, and what to expect in future.

Starfield launches for Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC on 6 September 2023.