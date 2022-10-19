News

 > Xbox

Here are the final Xbox Game Pass arrivals for October 2022

Xbox Game Pass is expanding in October – adding in Phantom Thieves, and one silly amphibian detective.
19 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
xbox game pass october 2022

Xbox

Image: Worm Club / Grace Bruxner

Share Icon

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, Xbox Game Pass rears up once again – adding a new raft of games to your must-play list. In late October 2022, the service is adding even more fresh titles for your playing pleasure. New games include Persona 5 Royal, which is making its debut on Xbox consoles this month, and Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, a trilogy collection of Grace Bruxner’s hit game franchise.

Elsewhere, horror fans will be pleased to see a strong parade of spooky hits, just in time to celebrate Halloween. The Amnesia series is well represented here, and you can also nab survival horror SOMA when you’re done scaring yourself silly.

As with past months, each arrival is also paired with a departure. There are several major titles leaving Xbox Game Pass this month – including heavy-hitters like The Forgotten City and Alan Wake: American Nightmare.

Here’s everything coming and going from Xbox Game Pass in late October 2022.

Xbox Game Pass: October 2022 game arrivals

Here’s everything arriving shortly on Xbox Game Pass:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – 18 October
  • Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console, PC) – 20 October
  • Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – 20 October
  • Phantom Abyss – Game Preview (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – 20 October
  • Soma (Cloud, Console, PC) – 20 October
  • Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, PC) – 21 October
  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) – 27 October
  • Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, PC) – 27 October
  • Signalis (Cloud, Console, PC) – 27 October

Read: A Plague Tale: Requiem review – Life, death and lots of rats

In addition, a range of games are also getting DLC and updates this month, including No Man’s Sky, Sea of Thieves, The Sims 4 (Get to Work Expansion Pack), Minecraft Dungeons, and Age of Empires IV (Anniversary Edition).

Xbox Game Pass: October 2022 game departures

As payment for this hearty lineup, the Xbox gods also demand sacrifice – and these are the games on the pyre for October. Here’s every game leaving the service on 31 October:

  • Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)
  • Backbone (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Project Wingman (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Second Extinction (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)
  • The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’re huge fans of Australian-made game The Forgotten City, and Alan Wake: American Nightmare is a great Halloween romp that should prepare you for the future of the franchise. Both are great picks to play before they leave, but you’ll need to jump in quick-smart before the month is over.

Stay tuned to hear more about every title coming and going from Xbox Game Pass in future.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Hardware Mobile News PlayStation Xbox
More
overwatch 2 twitter mcdonalds
?>
News

McDonald's Australia launches Overwatch 2 collab

The official McDonald's Australia Twitter account teased a major collaboration ahead of the eventual reveal.

Leah J. Williams
venom spider-man 2
?>
News

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 set for 2023 release, says Insomniac

Insomniac has confirmed the planned release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and explained the game's current absence.

Leah J. Williams
Netflix Games
?>
News

Netflix to open new Californian games studio, move into cloud gaming

Netflix is making even more gaming moves, announcing a new US-based studio, and a foray into cloud gaming.

Edmond Tran
xbox microsoft layoffs
?>
News

Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of staff

Microsoft has reportedly laid off staff from many departments, including teams working on Xbox and gaming projects.

Leah J. Williams
playstation dualsense edge
?>
News

PlayStation DualSense Edge controller pricing and release date revealed

The upcoming PlayStation 5 controller is Sony's answer to the Xbox Elite series.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login