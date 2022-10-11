News

Multiplayer temple runner Phantom Abyss coming to Xbox Game Pass

The Australian-made Phantom Abyss will get a lot more populated when it arrives on Xbox Game Pass in October.
12 Oct 2022
Edmond Tran
Image: Team WIBY

Phantom Abyss, the Australian-made first-person asynchronous multiplayer game, sees you attempting to run, grapple, and avoid a series of traps as you make your way through procedurally generated Indiana Jones-style temples.

The twist is that you’re essentially competing against several other people who have tried (and failed) to reach the end, watching what their ghosts do in order to get an idea of what not to do as you make split-second decisions.

The game is about to get more populated, with the announcement that it’s coming to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service – as a Game Preview title – for Xbox Series X/S on 20 October 2022. This should provide a much-needed injection to its player base; the game first launched on Steam Early Access to strong acclaim in June 2021.

Read: Phantom Abyss Review – A promising mixture of movement and mystery

When Phantom Abyss launches on Xbox Game Pass, it’ll feature a few extra game modes that have been added since its initial debut, including a daily challenge map, and a single-player-focussed mode with a set escalation of difficulty – more akin to a classic rogue-like experience.

Developer Team WIBY will continue to develop Phantom Abyss on Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview. The game is published by Devolver Digital, and made with assistance by Screen Queensland.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

