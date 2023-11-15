Xbox Game Pass gets Persona 5 Tactica, Dune: Spice Wars, and more

Xbox Game Pass is set to get a handful of solid new games in November 2023 – a small, but strong array of hits. Amongst them is the newly-released Persona 5 Tactica, a turn-based adventure starring the beloved cast of Persona 5 taking on strategic battles.

Also arriving on Xbox Game Pass shortly is Rollerdrome, the slick rollerskating shooter from Roll7 and Private Division. While critically lauded on launch, it never quite got the attention it deserved – so hopefully its arrival on Xbox Game Pass will introduce it to a fresh new audience.

Coral Island is another notable inclusion. While the game was already on Xbox Game Pass, it’s now breaking out of early access with brand new features, and plenty of reasons to create a wholesome life on your own island home.

Xbox Game Pass: New arrivals for November 2023

Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the later half of November 2023:

Coral Island (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available today: “Coral Island invites players to be who they want and experience enchanting island living at their own pace – living off the land, nurturing animals, building relationships with a diverse cast of townsfolk, and making the world around them a more vital and harmonious place.”

Persona 5 Tactica (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 17 November: “After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary rescues them and offers a deal in exchange for their help. Assemble an all-star team of heroes in a brand-new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in Persona’s iconic universe!”

Dune: Spice Wars (Console, Cloud) – Available 28 November: “A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.”

Rollerdrome (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available 28 November: “Welcome to 2030. In a world where corporations reign and the lines between reality and performance are blurred, the public are kept distracted by a brutal new blood sport – Rollerdrome.”

Xbox Game Pass: Departures for November 2023

As with all monthly inclusions, there must also be monthly departures. The following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on 30 November:

Anvil

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Disc Room

Eastward

Grid

Of these, we’d recommend checking out Eastward before it’s gone. This gorgeous adventure game stars two adventurers looking to survive a post-apocalyptic world, and escape to a mysterious land above.