The Next Seven Games coming to Game Pass Subscribers

20 Aug 2025
Peter Morgan
With Gamescom dying down, players have some time to identify the games that they’re looking forward to and try out earlier efforts from those same series or developers. Microsoft has announced the new Games Pass games that are coming to the platform throughout the rest of August.

Xbox Game Pass New Games August 2025

  • Blacksmith Master (Game preview, PC only)
  • Void/Breaker (PC only)
  • Goat Simulator Remastered (Xbox Series X/S) August 20th
  • Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) August 20th
  • Herdling (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) August 21st
  • Gears of War: Reloaded (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) August 26th
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) August 28th

New releases

Of this list, two are new releases that are launching day one on Game Pass; Herdling and Gears of War: Reloaded. In addition to this, the game preview of Blacksmith Master allows you to keep tabs on a game that’s currently in early access, allowing you to get a better idea of whether it’s one that you want to keep your eye on going forward.

While this latest release of Gears of War is another remaster of the first game (or a remaster of a remaster of the first game), meaning that it might not feel all that new outside of its availability on non-Xbox consoles, Herdling is a completely new title about shepherding your mystical creatures through an alpine setting.

Hit RPGs

Two of the games on the list are role-playing games from long-running series.

Persona 4 Golden is a remaster of Atlus’ 2008 JRPG, and with a full-blown remake recently announced, this could be a good time to go back and familiarise yourself with the original.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the fourth and most recent entry in the Dragon Age series, releasing last year after a long and troubled development period, wrapping up many of the long-running storylines of the series.

Game Pass tiers

It’s also worth being aware of how the different games available are locked to the different tiers.

There are four: Game Pass Core, Standard, PC and Ultimate. Standard will grant you access to Goat Simulator and Persona 4 Golden, PC will unlock all except Goat Simulator and Ultimate will get you everything on the list.

Peter Morgan

