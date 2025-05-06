News

 > News > Xbox

Gears of War remaster launches in August 2025

Lock and load.
6 May 2025 9:05
Leah J. Williams
gears of war reloaded

Xbox

Image: Xbox Game Studios

The original Gears of War is getting a full remaster on 26 August 2025, with refreshed textures and native optimisation for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC priming it for re-introduction. Gears of War: Reloaded will become the definitive way to play the game, and will likely serve to induct players before the launch of prequel title, Gears of War: E-Day.

As detailed in Xbox Wire, Reloaded has been developed by The Coalition, Sumo Interactive, and Disbelief, and is designed as a “celebration” of the long-running franchise. It’s been nearly 20 years since Gears of War first released, and Reloaded hopes to recapture and redeliver the experience for new audiences.

Amongst the changes made, we can expect this game to feature native 4K resolution, 120 FPS support, and console cross-progression, and cross-play in multiplayer. As well as enhanced multiplayer, Reloaded also features the “full breadth of content from Gears of War: Ultimate Edition” with immediate access to all post-launch DLC: multiplayer maps and modes, characters, and cosmetics.

Read: Gears of War Netflix movie hires Dune and Doctor Strange screenwriter

For those unfamiliar with the original Gears of War, it’s also worth noting this isn’t only a multiplayer experience. This game has a fully-fledged campaign that is playable solo or in two-player co-op, while a bunch of multiplayer modes support the overarching adventure. All modes will benefit from the changes made in Reloaded.

gears of war reloaded
Image: The Coalition

Here’s the full breakdown of what to expect from Reloaded, per The Coalition:

  • 4K resolution
  • 60 FPS in Campaign
  • 120 FPS in Multiplayer
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR)
  • Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos
  • 7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio
  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
  • 4K assets and remastered textures
  • Enhanced post-processing visual effects
  • Improved shadows and reflections
  • Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing
  • Zero loading screens during Campaign

As an additional treat, The Coalition has announced those who purchased Gears of War: Ultimate Edition prior to today will get a free upgrade to Reloaded when the game launches. For those who don’t already own this game, Reloaded will be available as a standalone purchase, and it will also be included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

You can learn more about Gears of War: Reloaded on Xbox Wire.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

