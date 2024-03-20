Xbox Game Pass gets Diablo 4, The Quarry and more in March 2024

The second wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for March 2024 is upon us – and it looks surprisingly gothic. Between Diablo 4 and Evil West, there’ll be plenty of opportunity for exploring strange new worlds, running and gunning as demons approach. The Quarry will also bring the scares this month, with its unique take on life at a less-than-idyllic summer camp.

Beyond these games, there are more wholesome experiences waiting. Open Roads should be a warm, heartfelt and emotional road journey. On a similar spectrum, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged will let you experience the childhood joy of car racing and track-making.

Read: Evil West owes a lot to the Gothic Western genre

Here’s all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass to round off March 2024.

Xbox Game Pass: New Arrivals in March 2024

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available today: “Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customise your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends!”

MLB The Show 24 (Console, Cloud) – Available today: “Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24.”

The Quarry (Console, Cloud) – Available 20 March: “When the sun goes down on the last night of summer camp, nine teenage counselors are plunged into an unpredictable night of horror.”

Evil West (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 21 March: “A dark menace consumes the Old West. In solo or co-op, fight with style in visceral, explosive combat against bloodthirsty monstrosities.”

Terra Invicta (Game Preview on PC) – Available 26 March: “An alien invasion has fractured humanity into seven ideological factions each with a unique vision for the future. Lead your chosen faction to take control of Earth’s nations, expand across the Solar System, and battle enemy fleets in tactical combat.”

Diablo 4 (Console, PC) – Available 28 March: “The next-gen action RPG experience is coming to Game Pass with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot.”

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 28 March: “Get behind the wheel of the coolest cars and vehicles from the Hot Wheels universe, including the new ATVs and motorcycles.”

Open Roads (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 28 March: “Long-lost family secrets. Hints of a hidden fortune. And miles to go before they sleep. Tess Devine’s relationship with her mom has never been easy, but they’re about to set out together on a journey into the past that they’ll never forget.”

Three titles for April have also been revealed amongst the new wave of Xbox Game Pass games:

Ark: Survival Ascended (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available 1 April: “Are you ready to form a tribe, tame and breed hundreds of species of dinosaurs and other primeval creatures, explore, craft, build, and fight your way to the top of the food-chain? Your new world awaits!”

F1 23 (Cloud) – Available 2 April: “Test your driving talents, create your dream team, and be the last to brake in the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.”

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 2 April: “Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, more guns.”

Xbox Game Pass: Departures in March 2024

A handful of games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on 31 March 2024, including:

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Infinite Guitars

MLB The Show 23

If you’re keen to check any of these out, you’ll need to pop in quick – although it’s worth noting both Hot Wheels Unleashed and MLB The Show 23 are being replaced by their sequels.

