News

 > News > Xbox

Xbox has commissioned a controller made from real jade

The controller was created by Andy Chi, who combined modern and traditional techniques of jade design.
30 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
jade xbox controller wo long

Xbox

Image: Xbox

Share Icon

To celebrate the launch of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox has commissioned a skilled jade craftsman and designer, Andy Chi, to create a custom Xbox Series X/S controller using pieces of real jade.

In a new mini-documentary, Xbox and Chi have charted the journey of the jade controller, from its conception to creation, with various insights into the difficulty of hand-crafting jade pieces, and how Chi’s techniques tie into Chinese history.

‘Jade is a culture that has been passed down for thousands of years,’ Chi explains in the video, per translation. ‘When people own jade, their hopes are integrated into it. Even though it may not be real, they can feel it change.’

Chi has been handcrafting in various capacities since he was child, and now works as a jade maker in Canada. He used his expertise to craft the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty controller from scratch, utilising an array of creation tools.

Read: Xbox unveils Barbie Xbox Series S and special edition dolls

‘When we choose jade, we need to carefully examine its internal structure,’ he explains in the video. “Its colour and its texture, and whether it can meet the requirements of our project.’

To ensure the best result, Chi sketched a number of designs, then selected jade pieces to cut using specialised machinery. While the end result is a gorgeous piece of art, Chi explains in the video that the process to make it wasn’t smooth – and he had to start over many times, as he noted various cracks and other imperfections in the jade.

Eventually, the project coalesced, into one of the rarest – and possibly most expensive – Xbox controllers commissioned yet. You can check out the creation process of this unique artefact via YouTube:

You can’t purchase this special controller for yourself, but you can now check out Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty via Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
ubisoft web3 blockchain based game
?>
News

Ubisoft announces Web3 blockchain game, Champions Tactics

Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles is a late entry to the web3 blockchain-based game crave.

Leah J. Williams
forspoken steam summer sale
?>
News

The best PC game deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2023

The Steam Summer Sale is on from now until 13 July 2023.

Leah J. Williams
baldur's gate 3 game xbox release date
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 gets earlier PC release date

Conversely, the PlayStation 5 version of Baldur's Gate 3 has suffered a minor delay.

Leah J. Williams
Star Wars Eclipse story new race zaraan
?>
News

Star Wars Eclipse reportedly targeting 2026 release

Fans looking forward to Star Wars Eclipse will have to stay patient for longer than expected.

Leah J. Williams
steam logo on background
?>
News

Valve is seemingly banning Steam games with AI art

Developers attempting to submit games with AI-created artwork on Steam have spotted a new warning message.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login