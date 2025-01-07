WWE 2K25 announced during Raw debut on Netflix

WWE 2K25 has been announced during the first WWE Raw broadcast on Netflix, with more news promised for 28 January. So far, we know the game will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and that it will feature graphical improvements over its predecessors, but that’s about all we’ve heard so far.

The logo for the game appeared during a Raw segment featuring Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, with Reigns revealing the info drop date, before walking off. Later, this teaser was followed by a press release first surfaced by Gematsu.

Per the website, it reads: “WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise! WWE 2K25 is preparing to charge down the ramp with all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment. More details on 28 January 2025.”

The first screenshots accompanied this release, with looks at new and upgraded models for CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and Damien Priest. The models for Morgan and Punk look particularly lifelike, although personally, I don’t think the Visual Concepts team has quite nailed Rhodes just yet (it’s worth noting these are early screenshots, and only depict a single angle of the model – so there’s still hope for an improvement on WWE 2K24).

Image: 2K / Visual Concepts

As for the game itself, we expect it will build on the strong foundations of WWE 2K24 for an upgraded, enhanced wrestling experience. Over the last few iterations of the WWE 2K series, Visual Concepts have really nailed it, and there’s only minor improvements to be made to ensure the series remains compelling for new and returning players.

In our review of WWE 2K24, we called it the perfection of an ever-improving formula: “WWE 2K24 is yet another solid entry into the WWE 2K canon, and one with just enough tweaks and additions to make the entire experience feel fresh and engaging once again. While it shares a lot in common with WWE 2K23, clearly using it as a foundational building block, the content included in this year’s franchise entry is impressive on its own.”

We anticipate the 28 January reveal will include details of this year’s WWE 2K cover star, as well as a look at new and returning game modes – but we’ll have to stay tuned to see what’s in store. Could this year feature the return of CM Punk as a cover star? Or more likely, could we see another Roman Reigns cover? Only time will tell.