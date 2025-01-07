News

 > News > Xbox

WWE 2K25 announced during Raw debut on Netflix

It's nearly time to lay the smack down once more.
7 Jan 2025 15:51
Leah J. Williams
wwe 2k25 game cm punk

PC

Image: 2K / Visual Concepts

Share Icon

WWE 2K25 has been announced during the first WWE Raw broadcast on Netflix, with more news promised for 28 January. So far, we know the game will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and that it will feature graphical improvements over its predecessors, but that’s about all we’ve heard so far.

The logo for the game appeared during a Raw segment featuring Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, with Reigns revealing the info drop date, before walking off. Later, this teaser was followed by a press release first surfaced by Gematsu.

Per the website, it reads: “WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise! WWE 2K25 is preparing to charge down the ramp with all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment. More details on 28 January 2025.”

The first screenshots accompanied this release, with looks at new and upgraded models for CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and Damien Priest. The models for Morgan and Punk look particularly lifelike, although personally, I don’t think the Visual Concepts team has quite nailed Rhodes just yet (it’s worth noting these are early screenshots, and only depict a single angle of the model – so there’s still hope for an improvement on WWE 2K24).

wwe 2k25 liv morgan
Image: 2K / Visual Concepts

As for the game itself, we expect it will build on the strong foundations of WWE 2K24 for an upgraded, enhanced wrestling experience. Over the last few iterations of the WWE 2K series, Visual Concepts have really nailed it, and there’s only minor improvements to be made to ensure the series remains compelling for new and returning players.

Read: WWE 2K24 review – Grappling with greatness

In our review of WWE 2K24, we called it the perfection of an ever-improving formula: “WWE 2K24 is yet another solid entry into the WWE 2K canon, and one with just enough tweaks and additions to make the entire experience feel fresh and engaging once again. While it shares a lot in common with WWE 2K23, clearly using it as a foundational building block, the content included in this year’s franchise entry is impressive on its own.”

We anticipate the 28 January reveal will include details of this year’s WWE 2K cover star, as well as a look at new and returning game modes – but we’ll have to stay tuned to see what’s in store. Could this year feature the return of CM Punk as a cover star? Or more likely, could we see another Roman Reigns cover? Only time will tell.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
kerbal space program 2 private division annapurna interactive
?>
News

Private Division's portfolio reportedly acquired by former Annapurna staff

Private Division's games and franchises will seemingly be published by a new entity in future.

Leah J. Williams
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
?>
News

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cost USD $700 million to develop

The figure was revealed in a court filing by Patrick Kelly, head of creative on Call of Duty.

Leah J. Williams
hello kitty island adventure merry meadow
?>
News

Hello Kitty Island Adventure launches for Switch and PC in January 2025

Friendship Island awaits.

Leah J. Williams
ufc 5 xbox game pass
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass – New arrivals and departures in January 2025

Here's all the latest games arriving to and departing from Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo switch 2 dock reveal
?>
News

Nintendo Switch 2 dock allegedly revealed in new image

The news arrives just days after the console's Joy-Cons were allegedly revealed.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login